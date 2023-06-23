Anzeige
23.06.2023
Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Announces Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 12 million units at a price of $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000.00 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's St. Onge project in Quebec, for general working capital and unallocated funds as per Tier 2 status requirements.

Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995 Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763552/Vertical-Announces-Financing

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
