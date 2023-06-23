AC Immune SA: AC Immune Holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

AC Immune Holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Lausanne, Switzerland, June 23, 2023 - AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the Company held its Annual General Meeting per Swiss law. Shareholders cast their votes in person at the Annual General Meeting or through the Independent Proxy appointed by the shareholders.

Shareholders re-elected Douglas Williams, Monika Bütler, Carl June, Werner Lanthaler, Andrea Pfeifer, Monica Shaw and Roy Twyman to their positions on the Board of Directors. Alan Colowick and Tom Graney did not stand for re-election and we thank them for their contributions. Douglas Williams will continue to serve as Chair of the Board.

Douglas Williams, Chair of the Board of Directors of AC Immune, commented: "In 2022, AC Immune continued to deliver exciting developments in its broad and diverse pipeline of innovative product candidates, from the first ever live images of alpha-synuclein in patients' brains to the initiation of the ABATE Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of ACI-24.060 in Alzheimer's disease (AD) and AD in Down syndrome, and the selection of ACI-35.030 for continued development in AD. In the coming period we will be reporting further progress with key amyloid-PET data from the ABATE trial of ACI-24.060 expected in the first half of 2024. With our unwavering focus on rigorous science and with the strength of our teams, Company management is driving towards bringing Precision Medicine to the treatment and prevention of neurodegenerative diseases."

Since the beginning of 2023, AC Immune reported:

Initial safety and immunogenicity results from the ABATE Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of ACI-24.060 in AD, enabling the expansion of the trial into higher dose cohorts in AD and the opening of the study into the Down syndrome population

The initiation by our partner, Life Molecular Imaging, of the Phase 3 clinical trial, ADvance, assessing the Tau-PET tracer, PI-2620 in AD

Additional grant funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation and Target ALS Foundation for research programs targeting TDP-43.





During the Annual General Meeting, shareholders also approved all other resolutions as proposed by the Board of Directors.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and others, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

Forward looking statements

