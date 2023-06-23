Vapor Technology Association Issues Statement Criticizing FDA 'Inspection Blitz' Announcement

Vapor Trade Group Warns Against What It Says Is FDA Misinformation That Jeopardizes Harm Reduction Mission

"The actions this week by the FDA demonstrate once again that it has no control over the market it is charged with regulating. FDA's announcement unfairly targets small business owners while offering its tacit support of the biggest companies. FDA currently operates with a de facto policy to remove all non-tobacco flavored vaping products from the market, while it continues to approve combustible tobacco products at an alarming rate. FDA has a responsibility to create a marketplace that allows the most innovative products that adults actually want to use, not arbitrarily pick winners and losers due to pressure from political officials.

"FDA synchronized its 'blitz' announcement with not one, but two CDC reports, which misrepresent the real trends in youth vaping. One study cited by FDA was conducted with an agenda driven special interest group and funded by a prominent billionaire. The CDC's own National Youth Tobacco Survey has shown the dramatic reduction in youth e-cigarette use. Since its peak in 2019, vaping is down 50% amongst high schoolers and 70% amongst middle schoolers, and now sits at 2014 levels. In fact, Brian King, the Director of the Center for Tobacco Policy (CTP), has stated publicly that he has never used the term 'epidemic' to describe youth vaping patterns. This is welcome news. And given these facts, the reported 'rise' in flavored vape sales must necessarily be amongst adults who either desire or need less harmful alternatives to cigarettes.

"Given the known dangers of smoking, FDA must take a stronger stance on cigarettes than it does on vaping. Instead, the FDA has authorized the sale of 900 new cigarette products, two-thirds of which are owned by the biggest tobacco companies. The FDA can no longer, in good conscience, continue down this path. 34 million adults are addicted to cigarettes - the only product which when used as intended will kill you. By selectively targeting vaping, FDA is working overtime to eliminate effective harm reduction options for adults and ensuring the only option for many will be to continue smoking."

