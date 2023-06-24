Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Sori Finance (SORI) on June 22, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SORI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Sori Finance (SORI) is a community-focused DeFi project that made a fair launch of Sori (SORI) cryptocurrency. Its native token, SORI, was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on June 22, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Sori Finance

Sori Finance is a fully decentralized, ownerless platform that is supported by its community. The platform encourages free and open communication among all community members, ensuring that everyone is informed and can participate in each step of Sori's growth. One of the core values of Sori Finance is transparency, which is of paramount importance in the cryptocurrency market. This transparency extends not only to community support and development but also to security efforts. The SORI source code is fully verified and audited. Another key value of Sori Finance is long-term development. The platform is committed to fostering the long-term development of the ecosystem. SORI is in it for the long haul, with a focus on sustainable growth.

The Sori Finance ecosystem is multifaceted and includes several key components. The SORI Swap feature will enable users to make low commission swap transactions in BSC networks, all within a single integrated platform that includes graphics and tools for technical analysis. This functionality will be available in the final version of the platform.

Another integral part of the ecosystem is the SORI Wallet, an application available on both iOS and Android platforms. This application will allow users to store all their cryptocurrencies within the app. The wallet's features include Dapps, SORIDex, the ability to purchase cryptocurrency from the application, CloudBackup, and much more.

The ecosystem also includes the SORI NFT Market, a decentralized marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Here, $SORI tokens can be staked to receive exclusive NFT rewards and digital collectibles, featured by artists who are part of the community. This comprehensive ecosystem aims to provide a seamless and integrated experience for users, catering to a wide range of their cryptocurrency needs.

About SORI Token

The SORI Token is the first token of the SORI Finance ecosystem. The $SORI Token introduces a different concept than $SORI. Its primary use will be for the payment of transaction commissions in SORI Wallet and SORIDex. This token will be exclusively available to holders, further enhancing its value within the SORI Finance ecosystem.

Based on BEP-20, SORI has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on June 22, 2023, investors who are interested in SORI can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about SORI Token:

Official Website: https://sorifinance.xyz/

Telegram: https://t.me/sori_finance

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0x2899eb79D42bDDb51bDAca4C1E71F0Dd7A7b54C9

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

