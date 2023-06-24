Anzeige
Samstag, 24.06.2023
Doppel-News! Zwei Meilensteine in einer Meldung!
ACCESSWIRE
24.06.2023 | 14:38
114 Leser
Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Security International, Inc. Announces Change in Officer Personnel

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2023 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTC PINK:MACE) announces the departure of John DiMare, who served as its Corporate Controller. John resigned due to a family medical emergency.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@mace.com

SOURCE: Mace Security International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763579/Mace-Security-International-Inc-Announces-Change-in-Officer-Personnel

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
