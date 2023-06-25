Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Big Eyes (BIG) on June 21, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BIG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Big Eyes (BIG) is a fully-fledged community token with the express goal of shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and protecting an important part of the world's ecosystem. Its native token, BIG, was listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on June 21, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global reach while supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing - Big Eyes

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Big Eyes (BIG), an immersive community token with the express goal of shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and protecting an important part of the world's ecosystem.

Community tokens significantly benefit communities and charities, but Big Eyes aims higher. They're constructing a self-sustaining blockchain ecosystem for hyper-growth, using NFTs to provide exclusive content and events, making the blockchain journey enticing and worthwhile.

Big Eyes is a rapid-growth, community-driven crypto project dedicated to protecting the oceans. It plans to leverage media, influencers, and continuous innovation to become a leading meme coin. One of its major goals is to engender greater awareness around environmental issues, one such way it will do this is the establishment of ocean sanctuaries. Big Eyes places an importance in preserving the present, in order to create a thriving future. Art will play a pivotal role, especially in the first NFT project, which will also serve as an access pass to events. Merchandise sales will further expand Big Eyes Token's reach and support fundraising. Recognizing Defi's limited accessibility, Big Eyes plans to simplify the process. The project aims to build a self-propagating ecosystem for wealth shift into the Defi ecosystem, all while upholding a commitment to evidence-based hype and continuous action.

About BIG Token

Based on ERC20, BIG has a total supply of 200 billion (i.e. 200,000,000,000) tokens. The distribution of tokens for Big Eyes will be structured as follows: 70% of the tokens will be made available through a public presale, 20% will be allocated for exchanges, 5% will be reserved in a marketing wallet, and the remaining 5% will be visibly held for charitable causes. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on June 21, 2023, investors who are interested in BIG can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

