Byrne Ford Adapts to Market Demands by Offering a Wide Range of Used Cars in Brisbane

Recognising the changing needs of customers, Byrne Ford has taken proactive measures to address the difficulties of sourcing new car models by bolstering its collection of used cars.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2023 / In response to the ongoing challenges of sourcing new Ford cars, trusted automotive dealership Byrne Ford has successfully met customer demand by expanding its inventory of used cars Brisbane drivers can rely on. With an extensive selection of over 250 high-quality pre-owned vehicles, Byrne Ford is ensuring customers in Brisbane have access to a diverse range of reliable transportation options, catering to various preferences and budgets.





With the instant asset write-off coming to an end on 30 June, business owners are actively seeking viable alternatives to new cars. According to Byrne Ford, many entrepreneurs are turning to quality, low-kilometre second-hand cars Brisbane-wide as a practical solution when new vehicles are not readily available.

Byrne Ford foresaw this shift in demand and invested in a wide selection of used cars a couple of years ago. As a result, the dealership now operates three expansive used car yards across northern Brisbane, ensuring convenient access for customers in the region.

To guarantee customer satisfaction and peace of mind, all Byrne Ford used cars for sale Brisbane-wide undergo meticulous inspections and reconditioning as required. Each vehicle comes with a standard three-year mechanical protection plan, further solidifying the dealership's commitment to quality and reliability. This approach provides potential buyers of used cars with the same level of assurance enjoyed by purchasers of new vehicles, who benefit from manufacturer warranties.

While it is expected that new car stock will gradually increase in the coming months for certain models, Byrne Ford's top-quality used cars present an excellent alternative in the interim. With an expansive selection, thorough inspections and the added protection of a three-year mechanical plan, customers can confidently choose a used car from Byrne Ford that meets their specific needs.

For more information about Byrne Ford's extensive range of used cars for sale in Brisbane, visit https://byrneford.com.au/

About Byrne Ford

Byrne Ford is a leading automotive dealership located in Brisbane, Australia. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and a comprehensive range of vehicles, Byrne Ford has earned a reputation as a trusted destination for both new and used cars. The dealership offers a wide variety of Ford models, along with other reputable brands, ensuring customers find the perfect vehicle to suit their preferences and requirements.

Contact Information:

Marketing Manager

(07) 3248 3333

SOURCE: Byrne Ford

