The Plumbing Life Saver Provides Essential Winter Maintenance Tips to Safeguard Plumbing Systems

NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2023 / The Plumbing Life Saver, the leading plumber Newcastle-wide, is pleased to announce its exceptional expertise in tackling plumbing challenges, including blocked drains, in the local area.





As winter sets in, homeowners in Newcastle and the surrounding areas must take precautions to protect their plumbing systems. Freezing temperatures can lead to burst pipes and blocked drains Newcastle-wide, resulting in costly damages and inconveniences. The Plumbing Life Saver understands the unique plumbing needs of the community and offers essential tips to help homeowners safeguard their plumbing systems during the cold months.

One of the essential steps to prevent frozen and bursting pipes is to insulate exposed pipes in unheated areas such as crawl spaces and garages. The Plumbing Life Saver recommends using foam sleeves or insulating tapes to protect the pipes from dropping temperatures. Homeowners should disconnect water hoses from outdoor faucets and ensure all outdoor faucets are turned off and drained properly.

Regular maintenance of drains is crucial in preventing blockages. The Plumbing Life Saver advises homeowners to clean drains regularly using natural solutions like vinegar or a mixture of salt, baking soda and cream of tartar. These solutions can help remove grease and debris that may clog the drains and lead to blockages.

To protect the roofing and guttering systems from damage caused by rainwater, it is important to clean downpipes and gutters regularly. Leaves and debris can block the flow of rainwater, resulting in ponding and potential water damage. The Plumbing Life Saver recommends installing gutter guards to minimise debris accumulation.

The Plumbing Life Saver also emphasises the importance of checking the roof for any leaks or gaps in the tiles. Proper sealing and maintenance of the roof can prevent water from entering the house and causing further damage.

For hot water system reliability during the cold winter months, The Plumbing Life Saver suggests scheduling yearly inspections to ensure efficient operation and identify any necessary repairs. Running water from every valve regularly helps prevent pipe bursts by relieving pressure and identifying any blocked pipes.

For more information about The Plumbing Life Saver, visit www.plumbinglifesaver.com.au

