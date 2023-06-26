Global 3D Printing Market to Surpass USD 81.13 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "3D Printing Market Segments - by Technologies, Components, Applications, Materials, Printer Types, Software, Verticals, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 25.99 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD81.13 Bn at a CAGR of 20.8% by 2031.

Key Players Covered

Materialise NV

3D Systems, Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Canon Inc.

Stratasys, Ltd.

EnvisionTec, Inc.

GE Additive

Voxeljet AG

Made In Space, Inc.

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

Key Takeaways:

3D printing refers to the use of advanced technology in which powder or liquid molecules are fused to print or create 3D objects.

Rising adoption to develop customized products is expected to drive the market.

Integration of AI and machine learning with 3DP software to automate commercial printing is likely to create immense opportunities.

The stereolithography segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its ease of operation.

segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its ease of operation. The prototyping segment is projected to hold a major market share due to the rising usage in the aerospace sector for designing complex parts.

segment is projected to hold a major market share due to the rising usage in the aerospace sector for designing complex parts. North America is expected to dominate the market, as the region considers an early adopter of 3DP technology.

Key Segments Covered

Technologies

Selective Laser Sintering

Laser Metal Deposition

Stereolithography

Electron Beam Melting

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Fused Deposition Modeling

Polyjet Printing

Digital Light Processing

Inkjet Printing

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

Components

Services

Hardware

Software

Applications

Functional Parts

Prototyping

Tooling

Materials

Ceramic

Polymer

Metal

Printer Types

Industrial 3D Printer

Desktop 3D Printer

Software

Scanning Software

Inspection Software

Design Software

Printer Software

Verticals

Desktop 3D Printing

Industrial 3D Printing

Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

