Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Nicht nur "First Mover", sondern auch "Fast Mover"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEQ6 | ISIN: KYG781631059 | Ticker-Symbol: YXS
Frankfurt
23.06.23
08:10 Uhr
1,130 Euro
-0,040
-3,42 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,16025.06.
1,1301,16023.06.
PR Newswire
26.06.2023 | 03:06
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SANY Group: SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW Onshore Wind Turbine Receives UL Solutions Certification

BEIJING, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, recently certified SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW onshore wind turbine in Beijing in June. In addition, SANY Renewable Energy was acknowledged as a laboratory partner by UL Solutions during an award ceremony. Present at the event were Nivedh B S, the General Engineering Manager of UL Solutions Wind Asia, and Yang Huaiyu, the Director of SANY Renewable Energy Research Institute.

SANY Wind Turbine

UL Solutions, established in 1894, provides safety-focused services and products for global companies, promoting innovation and growth. Their certification is a trust symbol, indicative of product quality and SANY Renewable Energy's commitment to safety.

Wind power now yields the lowest kilowatt-hour cost across the clean energy range and SANY Renewable Energy believes the technology will play an integral part in carbon reduction and tackling China's "Dual Carbon" goals. To address this, SANY Renewable Energy has developed technologically-advanced wind turbine products with excellent performance and reliability that not only supports global initiatives to tackle climate challenges but also promote the significant transformation of the global energy market.

SANY Renewable Energy's 5MW onshore wind turbine was certified by DNV in 2021, which labeled the company as the first wind turbine supplier in China to obtain the international certification of large MW wind turbine with a box-type substation.

The wind turbine unit adopts a platform-based design approach and mature "high-speed double-fed" technology to ensure high reliability, high efficiency, low operation and maintenance costs, and resulting in greater economic value for customers. Adding wind turbines into the power grid has been a new breakthrough for SANY Renewable Energy's onshore wind power R&D and will provide solid basis for low-priced grid connection.

Nivedh B S noted that following the successful cooperation on recent projects, UL Solutions is very glad to become a laboratory partner with SANY Renewable Energy, and he looks forward to working together in setting new standards, talent and team development, as well as long-term R&D projects.

"Under the IEC RE system, the company's self-built laboratory facilities are exhibiting greater development potential, and this partnership with UL Solutions will provide reliable support in terms of meeting standards, R&D design and testing, wind turbine performance evaluation, and more that will further elevate the product's core competitive advantages," said Dr. Wang Jizhou, director of SANY Renewable Energy's testing and experiment center.

Media Contact:
Yolanda, rongy@sanyglobal.com

SANY Wind Turbine 2


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140011/20230625174210.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140014/20230625174215.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-renewable-energys-5mw-onshore-wind-turbine-receives-ul-solutions-certification-301862677.html

Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.