Montag, 26.06.2023
Nicht nur "First Mover", sondern auch "Fast Mover"!
PR Newswire
26.06.2023
Dataintelo: New Report Predicts Significant Global Growth in Laminated Busbar Market from 2023 to 2031

PUNE, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataintelo, a leader in market research, has recently published a comprehensive report on the global laminated busbar market. The report projects significant growth in this market between 2023 and 2031. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market based on various factors, including type, insulation material, application, end-user, and region.

Dataintelo Logo

Download PDF Sample here: https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=39948

The laminated busbar market is segmented by type into copper conductor and aluminum conductor. Copper conductor laminated busbars are expected to gain widespread popularity, given their numerous advantages such as high current-carrying capacity, excellent electrical conductivity, and ease of installation.

In terms of insulation material, the market is segmented into epoxy, Kapton, PET, and Mylar. Epoxy laminated busbars are anticipated to witness the highest growth, due to their superior thermal performance, chemical resistance, and high electrical insulation properties. This market segment is also expected to benefit from increasing demand for advanced power electronics in various industries.

The laminated busbar market report highlights its application in different sectors like power electronics, alternative energy, transportation, telecom, data centers, aerospace & defense, industrial, and others. With the rising emphasis on renewable energy sources and stringent environmental regulations, the alternative energy sector is projected to emerge as the most significant application segment.

Furthermore, the end-user analysis includes industries such as energy & utilities, electrical manufacturing, automotive, electronics, renewable energy, and others. The energy & utilities sector is expected to hold the largest market share, as laminated busbars are crucial in the efficient transmission and distribution of electricity.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth, owing to the increasing demand for efficient power transmission and renewable energy solutions. Moreover, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the proliferation of data centers in countries like China, India, and Japan are key factors contributing to the market growth in this region.

Get Full Access to this Report: https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=39948

Dataintelo's report serves as a valuable source of information for stakeholders in the laminated busbar market, enabling them to make informed business decisions. Market participants, both new and established, can benefit from this report and gain a competitive edge.

© 2023 PR Newswire
