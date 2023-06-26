Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Nicht nur "First Mover", sondern auch "Fast Mover"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.06.2023 | 04:55
276 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SEAPRwire Offers Press Release Packages for Global DeFi/NFT Companies to Raise Brand Awareness in Hong Kong and Greater China

DJ SEAPRwire Offers Press Release Packages for Global DeFi/NFT Companies to Raise Brand Awareness in Hong Kong and Greater China 

EQS Newswire / 26/06/2023 / 10:23 UTC+8 
SEAPRwire Offers Press Release Packages for Global DeFi/NFT Companies to Raise Brand Awareness in Hong Kong and Greater 
China 
 
Singapore - SEAPRwire (https://seaprwire.com/), a leading global provider of press release distribution services, 
announced the launch of tailored press release distribution programs for decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible 
token (NFT) companies worldwide to strengthen their brand visibility in Hong Kong and mainland China. The packages 
leverage SEAPRwire's extensive media relationships and expertise promoting technology brands across Asia to help DeFi 
and NFT startups debut their services to new audiences, reach influential media and journalists, and build thought 
leadership. 
 
"DeFi and NFT are two of the fastest-growing sectors in the global blockchain industry, but many international 
companies struggle to tap into opportunities in Hong Kong and China due to cultural and linguistic barriers," said 
Yaqin Tan, Chief Operating Officer of SEAPRwire. "Our press release solutions open the door for global DeFi and NFT 
brands to access mainstream and industry-specific media in Hong Kong and mainland China through multilingual 
distribution and culturally-sensitive messaging." 
SEAPRwire's press release distribution programs offer packages with different levels of distribution and media 
targeting based on companies' needs and budgets. Packages include translating press releases into Chinese and English, 
distributing to top-tier media in finance, business, and technology in Hong Kong and China, report on media pickup and 
online engagement, and helping brands optimize content and targeting for future announcements. Brands can also book 
additional services such as press release writing, media monitoring, and influencer outreach. 
"Taking a localized approach is key to succeeding in China's decentralized finance and digital asset markets," Tan 
said. "SEAPRwire has spent over a decade helping international companies tailor their communications for Hong Kong and 
Chinese audiences. We provide global DeFi and NFT startups the expertise to craft impactful press releases, match them 
with relevant media channels, and build momentum through ongoing PR and media programs." 
Founded in 2009, SEAPRwire has served over 5,000 companies and worked with blockchain and fintech clients across the 
world. SEAPRwire aims to empower startups at any stage or budget with the resources they need to gain visibility and 
traction in Hong Kong, China and beyond through affordable and customizable media solutions. The company is 
headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in Singapore, Japan, US and UK. 
SEAPRwire monitors media trends and policy changes across Asia to help clients navigate complex markets. As interest in 
cryptocurrencies, DeFi and NFT surges in China and Hong Kong, SEAPRwire's press release programs include guidance on 
discussing these topics for regional audiences and in a regulatory compliant manner. Brands can leverage SEAPRwire's 
local expertise to avoid potential issues in their messaging and outreach. 
The press release packages also provide the opportunity for DeFi and NFT startups to collaborate with influencers and 
thought leaders, raising the visibility and credibility of their projects. SEAPRwire maintains relationships with 
bloggers, journalists, and analysts covering blockchain and finance technology in China and Hong Kong. The company can 
organize exclusive interviews, contribute articles, and other influencer activities to support companies' PR campaigns 
and content marketing. 
"It's an exciting time for the global decentralized finance and digital asset sectors, but it's also challenging for 
companies to navigate the nuances of different markets," Tan said. "SEAPRwire aims to empower startups with 
cost-effective solutions to grow their brand presence in Hong Kong and China, two major hubs for crypto and finance. 
Our press release packages open valuable opportunities for global brands to tap into new audiences, engage key 
influencers, and shape important conversations about the future of DeFi and blockchain." 
The announcement of SEAPRwire's press release programs for DeFi and NFT companies comes amid strong interest in 
cryptocurrencies in Asia and as brands look to raise visibility ahead of major conferences Branded will be attending 
the upcoming TOKEN2049 event in Hong Kong. SEAPRwire is offering special promotional rates for press release 
distribution and influencer outreach packages tailored to the event. 
Companies interested in SEAPRwire's press release solutions for Hong Kong and China can contact the team at 
defi@seaprwire.com for package details and quotes. SEAPRwire aims to empower visionary startups in frontier 
technologies with the tools to reach their next milestones. 
About SEAPRWire 
SEAPRWire (https://www.SeaPRWire.com/) is a leading global provider of press release distribution services for media 
relations and marketing professionals. SEAPRWire's platform allows customers to have greater flexibility in determining 
the key elements of their press releases and measuring meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast 
Asia, indexing news from thousands of sources worldwide. SEAPRWire's media network supports multi-lingual press release 
distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian and Filipino. SEAPRWire is committed to 
continuous innovation and improvement to provide better services to customers. 
Media Contact 
Tina Lee, PR manager 
cs@SeaPRWire.com 
https://SeaPRWire.com 
SOURCE: SEAPRWire 
File: SEAPRwire Offers Press Release Packages for Global DeFi/NFT Companies to Raise Brand Awareness in Hong Kong and 
Greater China 
26/06/2023 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=6f796a053548fc2fd37250bb94447f6e

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2023 22:24 ET (02:24 GMT)

Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.