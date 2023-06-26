Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Agreement

Evolva signs agreement with Nice & Green to secure financing at least until the end of 2023, continues to pursue strategic alternatives Reinach, 26 June 2023 - Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, and its financing partner Nice & Green have signed a new agreement which will secure the financing of Evolva at least until the end of 2023. The comprehensive review of strategic alternatives will be continued. Evolva had undrawn financing lines from Nice & Green of CHF 12 million at the end of May 2023. As communicated on 14 June, Nice & Green had informed Evolva about a different interpretation of the terms applicable to these lines. Although Evolva is convinced that it was legally entitled to fully draw these CHF 12 million, the urgency created by Nice & Green's refusal to meet the respective requests has led the two parties to negotiate a new agreement. The new agreement now signed by Evolva and Nice & Green is expected to secure the financing of Evolva at least until the end of 2023, thereby allowing an orderly review of strategic alternatives. It again consists of CHF 12 million financing lines convertible into Evolva shares of which CHF 5.25 million can be drawn in 2023; additional drawings of up to 2.75 million in 2023 are subject to Nice & Green's ability to sell a certain volume of Evolva shares in the market. The interest rate is set at SARON 3 months compound rate plus 200 basis points until 31 December 2023 on CHF 5 million of the unconverted notes, the structuring service fee is set at 5% and the conversion price is unchanged based on 95% of the lowest daily VWAP of the six preceding trading days. The minimum share price at which a drawdown is possible is set at CHF 1.40 (unchanged, 40% above the nominal share value). As a drawdown condition for some of the tranches, Evolva is required to ensure that there is sufficient conditional capital to meet Nice & Green's conversion requests. As a result of the recent share price development, Evolva therefore plans to convene an extraordinary general meeting and to propose to increase the company's conditional capital. Any remainder of the total financing lines of 12 million can be drawn in 2024. From 1 January 2024 onward, there are additional drawdown conditions, in particular a minimum market cap threshold of 25 million. In addition, again from 1 January 2024 onward, Nice & Green may terminate the agreement and request repayment in cash of any unconverted notes (stretched over five years on a quarterly pro rata basis) in the event that the minimum market cap threshold is not met. The Board of Directors of Evolva continues with the comprehensive review of strategic alternatives. As communicated, the objective is to accelerate discussions with strategic partners or to facilitate other strategic transactions, including a potential sale of the company.

