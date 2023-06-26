

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence from Germany is the only major economic report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is set to publish producer prices for May. Producer prices are forecast to fall again by 4.5 percent on a yearly basis in May.



At 4.00 am ET, Germany's Ifo business confidence survey results are due. Economists expect the business sentiment index to fall to 90.7 in June from 91.7 in May.



In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 5.1 percent in May from 5.2 percent in April.



At 7.00 am ET, Germany's central bank is scheduled to issue monthly report.



