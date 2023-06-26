

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY) said that it has signed a strategic collaboration with Danske Bank to accelerate the bank's digital transformation initiatives with speed and scale.



Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers.



As part of the collaboration, Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank's IT center in India, where over 1,400 professionals are employed.



Infosys said it looks forward to welcoming Danske India employees joining its team as part of this journey.



Infosys expects the transactions to be completed before the second-quarter of fiscal year 2024.



