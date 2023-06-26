AROBS Transilvania Software: AROBS launches AROBS Polska, following the completion of the transaction with SYDERAL Polska

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the most significant technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, launches AROBS Polska following the successful acquisition of a 94% majority stake in SYDERAL Polska. AROBS Polska has a team of over 30 specialists in developing products and technologies for quantum and optical communication, data storage and processing, satellite mechanisms, and instrument control.

"Integrating SYDERAL Polska business and community-wise, within the group, and launching it under the name of AROBS Polska is a significant step in our medium and long-term development strategy. We are focused on investing in our Polish company and growing AROBS Polska towards becoming one of the most representative aerospace technology companies in Poland and, along with AROBS Engineering, establishing AROBS as a partner of choice for the entire European space industry and beyond, " stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS Polska will continue working on projects and products for the European Space Agency (ESA) and commercial space markets. Furthermore, integration into the AROBS group brings new opportunities for the Polish company to participate in more complex projects on the aerospace, automotive and embedded systems market, along with AROBS Engineering, which is also highly specialized in aerospace, marine, embedded for medical devices and for consumer electronics.

"Joining the AROBS Group was the most important step for SYDERAL Polska since the launch of our company. We have gained a strong partner, ready to support the current vision of our company as well as create for us new opportunities thanks to synergies with AROBS Engineering. Changing the name to AROBS Polska is a natural step that contributes to strengthening the image of the entire AROBS brand in the space technology market. AROBS Polska is part of a strong technology-focused group, whose key to success is building trust and long-term cooperation with business", stated Michal Drogosz, CEO of AROBS Polska.

In February of this year, AROBS announced the signing of the transaction to acquire the majority stake in SYDERAL Polska. The now named AROBS Polska will continue to be managed by Michal Drogosz, the current CEO, also a company shareholder with a 6% stake.

AROBS is on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange since December 2021, and now is the most significant technology company, after capitalization. More about AROBS Polska: https://arobs.com/arobs-polska/. More about AROBS https://arobs.com

