Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 June 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 80,000 120,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1580 GBP0.9940 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1480 GBP0.9800 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.153477 GBP0.98869

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,737,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1294 1.148 XDUB 08:08:10 00065978030TRLO0 5820 1.150 XDUB 11:14:58 00065982626TRLO0 388 1.150 XDUB 11:14:58 00065982627TRLO0 4227 1.148 XDUB 12:00:26 00065984020TRLO0 901 1.148 XDUB 12:00:26 00065984021TRLO0 1488 1.148 XDUB 12:00:26 00065984022TRLO0 2778 1.148 XDUB 13:30:30 00065986960TRLO0 4550 1.148 XDUB 13:30:30 00065986961TRLO0 2439 1.148 XDUB 13:42:14 00065987375TRLO0 1414 1.148 XDUB 13:42:14 00065987376TRLO0 92 1.148 XDUB 13:53:35 00065987780TRLO0 1410 1.148 XDUB 13:53:35 00065987781TRLO0 2000 1.148 XDUB 13:53:35 00065987782TRLO0 6501 1.156 XDUB 14:26:05 00065988593TRLO0 8499 1.156 XDUB 14:26:05 00065988594TRLO0 3320 1.156 XDUB 14:26:05 00065988595TRLO0 6117 1.152 XDUB 14:34:37 00065988829TRLO0 6472 1.156 XDUB 15:15:51 00065990169TRLO0 6416 1.158 XDUB 16:09:14 00065992121TRLO0 6969 1.158 XDUB 16:09:14 00065992122TRLO0 2240 1.158 XDUB 16:19:41 00065992480TRLO0 4665 1.158 XDUB 16:19:41 00065992481TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 873 98.80 XLON 08:08:04 00065978028TRLO0 1900 98.80 XLON 10:12:33 00065980977TRLO0 1808 98.80 XLON 10:12:33 00065980978TRLO0 999 98.80 XLON 10:47:28 00065981851TRLO0 3601 98.80 XLON 10:47:28 00065981852TRLO0 2922 98.80 XLON 10:49:30 00065981887TRLO0 3832 98.80 XLON 10:49:30 00065981888TRLO0 2738 98.80 XLON 10:49:30 00065981889TRLO0 1434 98.80 XLON 10:49:30 00065981890TRLO0 3145 98.30 XLON 11:14:58 00065982624TRLO0 1209 98.30 XLON 11:14:58 00065982625TRLO0 4642 98.50 XLON 11:27:04 00065982996TRLO0 3352 98.50 XLON 11:27:04 00065982997TRLO0 3252 98.10 XLON 12:44:16 00065985707TRLO0 6704 98.40 XLON 12:44:18 00065985708TRLO0 6293 98.50 XLON 13:43:33 00065987416TRLO0 3623 98.10 XLON 13:59:00 00065987980TRLO0 70 98.00 XLON 13:59:00 00065987981TRLO0 2857 98.30 XLON 13:59:00 00065987982TRLO0 648 98.30 XLON 13:59:00 00065987983TRLO0 2514 98.50 XLON 14:00:02 00065988040TRLO0 2077 99.00 XLON 14:17:02 00065988358TRLO0 2456 99.00 XLON 14:17:02 00065988359TRLO0 1414 99.00 XLON 14:17:02 00065988360TRLO0 3592 99.00 XLON 14:26:08 00065988601TRLO0 1574 99.00 XLON 14:31:13 00065988701TRLO0 1990 99.00 XLON 14:31:13 00065988702TRLO0 1561 98.80 XLON 14:47:00 00065989328TRLO0 6256 98.90 XLON 14:47:00 00065989329TRLO0 3352 98.90 XLON 15:08:00 00065989959TRLO0 952 98.90 XLON 15:08:00 00065989960TRLO0 1568 99.40 XLON 15:14:13 00065990099TRLO0 2205 99.40 XLON 15:14:13 00065990100TRLO0 3493 99.20 XLON 15:15:51 00065990168TRLO0 2709 99.40 XLON 15:28:38 00065990740TRLO0 1372 99.40 XLON 15:28:38 00065990741TRLO0 2770 99.40 XLON 15:28:45 00065990742TRLO0 3996 99.40 XLON 15:44:45 00065991275TRLO0 3813 99.40 XLON 15:55:42 00065991664TRLO0 3935 99.40 XLON 16:02:42 00065991894TRLO0 4091 99.40 XLON 16:08:42 00065992103TRLO0 3266 99.40 XLON 16:15:33 00065992354TRLO0 236 99.40 XLON 16:15:33 00065992355TRLO0 2906 99.40 XLON 16:17:33 00065992406TRLO0

