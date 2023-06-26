Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 June 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 23 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           80,000     120,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1580     GBP0.9940 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1480     GBP0.9800 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.153477    GBP0.98869

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,737,261 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1294       1.148         XDUB      08:08:10      00065978030TRLO0 
5820       1.150         XDUB      11:14:58      00065982626TRLO0 
388       1.150         XDUB      11:14:58      00065982627TRLO0 
4227       1.148         XDUB      12:00:26      00065984020TRLO0 
901       1.148         XDUB      12:00:26      00065984021TRLO0 
1488       1.148         XDUB      12:00:26      00065984022TRLO0 
2778       1.148         XDUB      13:30:30      00065986960TRLO0 
4550       1.148         XDUB      13:30:30      00065986961TRLO0 
2439       1.148         XDUB      13:42:14      00065987375TRLO0 
1414       1.148         XDUB      13:42:14      00065987376TRLO0 
92        1.148         XDUB      13:53:35      00065987780TRLO0 
1410       1.148         XDUB      13:53:35      00065987781TRLO0 
2000       1.148         XDUB      13:53:35      00065987782TRLO0 
6501       1.156         XDUB      14:26:05      00065988593TRLO0 
8499       1.156         XDUB      14:26:05      00065988594TRLO0 
3320       1.156         XDUB      14:26:05      00065988595TRLO0 
6117       1.152         XDUB      14:34:37      00065988829TRLO0 
6472       1.156         XDUB      15:15:51      00065990169TRLO0 
6416       1.158         XDUB      16:09:14      00065992121TRLO0 
6969       1.158         XDUB      16:09:14      00065992122TRLO0 
2240       1.158         XDUB      16:19:41      00065992480TRLO0 
4665       1.158         XDUB      16:19:41      00065992481TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
873       98.80         XLON      08:08:04      00065978028TRLO0 
1900       98.80         XLON      10:12:33      00065980977TRLO0 
1808       98.80         XLON      10:12:33      00065980978TRLO0 
999       98.80         XLON      10:47:28      00065981851TRLO0 
3601       98.80         XLON      10:47:28      00065981852TRLO0 
2922       98.80         XLON      10:49:30      00065981887TRLO0 
3832       98.80         XLON      10:49:30      00065981888TRLO0 
2738       98.80         XLON      10:49:30      00065981889TRLO0 
1434       98.80         XLON      10:49:30      00065981890TRLO0 
3145       98.30         XLON      11:14:58      00065982624TRLO0 
1209       98.30         XLON      11:14:58      00065982625TRLO0 
4642       98.50         XLON      11:27:04      00065982996TRLO0 
3352       98.50         XLON      11:27:04      00065982997TRLO0 
3252       98.10         XLON      12:44:16      00065985707TRLO0 
6704       98.40         XLON      12:44:18      00065985708TRLO0 
6293       98.50         XLON      13:43:33      00065987416TRLO0 
3623       98.10         XLON      13:59:00      00065987980TRLO0 
70        98.00         XLON      13:59:00      00065987981TRLO0 
2857       98.30         XLON      13:59:00      00065987982TRLO0 
648       98.30         XLON      13:59:00      00065987983TRLO0 
2514       98.50         XLON      14:00:02      00065988040TRLO0 
2077       99.00         XLON      14:17:02      00065988358TRLO0 
2456       99.00         XLON      14:17:02      00065988359TRLO0 
1414       99.00         XLON      14:17:02      00065988360TRLO0 
3592       99.00         XLON      14:26:08      00065988601TRLO0 
1574       99.00         XLON      14:31:13      00065988701TRLO0 
1990       99.00         XLON      14:31:13      00065988702TRLO0 
1561       98.80         XLON      14:47:00      00065989328TRLO0 
6256       98.90         XLON      14:47:00      00065989329TRLO0 
3352       98.90         XLON      15:08:00      00065989959TRLO0 
952       98.90         XLON      15:08:00      00065989960TRLO0 
1568       99.40         XLON      15:14:13      00065990099TRLO0 
2205       99.40         XLON      15:14:13      00065990100TRLO0 
3493       99.20         XLON      15:15:51      00065990168TRLO0 
2709       99.40         XLON      15:28:38      00065990740TRLO0 
1372       99.40         XLON      15:28:38      00065990741TRLO0 
2770       99.40         XLON      15:28:45      00065990742TRLO0 
3996       99.40         XLON      15:44:45      00065991275TRLO0 
3813       99.40         XLON      15:55:42      00065991664TRLO0 
3935       99.40         XLON      16:02:42      00065991894TRLO0 
4091       99.40         XLON      16:08:42      00065992103TRLO0 
3266       99.40         XLON      16:15:33      00065992354TRLO0 
236       99.40         XLON      16:15:33      00065992355TRLO0 
2906       99.40         XLON      16:17:33      00065992406TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  253193 
EQS News ID:  1664823 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1664823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
