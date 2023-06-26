

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) on Monday said Japan's Ministry Of Health, Labour And Welfare (MHLW) has approved the company's shingles vaccine Shingrix for adults aged 18 and older who are at increased risk of the condition.



Shingrix is already approved in Japan for people aged 50 and over.



GSK said the MHLW approval was granted based on data from six clinical trials in adults aged 18 years and more who were at increased risk for shingles.



