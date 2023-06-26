

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index remained stable in April, revised from an improvement estimated initially, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, came in at 96.8 in April, the same reading as in March.



In the flash report, the score for April was 97.6, and the March score was revised down from 96.9.



The coincident index that measures the current economic situation improved somewhat to 97.3 in April from 97.2 in the previous month. The previous score was 99.4.



Data showed that the lagging index climbed to 99.6 from 99.1 in the previous month. The latest reading was revised down from 101.2.



