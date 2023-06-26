

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Automobile majors Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) and Mercedes-Benz AG (MBG.DE, MBGAF) on Monday said they agreed to amend their agreement by which, future supply of Mercedes technology will be done in cash, not in shares.



The SCA was entered into on October 27, 2020 previously.



Under the original agreement terms, Aston Martin can access Mercedes wide range of technology for which Aston Mattin agreed to issue two tranches of shares before July 2024. The second tranche of shares are yet to be issued.



Aston Martin and Mercedes have agreed to replace the second tranche of shares with cash, with Aston Martin paying Mercedes in connection with the potential future supply of Mercedes technology.



With this the Mercedes will continue to provide the company with access to technology like powertrain and electric/electronic architectures for current and future generation of Aston Martin vehicles, including internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.



The relationship agreement that both the companies entered into on October 27, 2020 stays in place with Mercedes retaining representation on the Aston Martin Board. It also has retained around 9.4 percent of Aston Martin issued share capital.



On Friday, shares of Aston Martin closed at 327.20 pence, down 1.68% or 5.60 pence on the London Stock Exchange. Shares of Mercedes-Benz closed at 72.03 euros or 0.44% on the Xetra exchange.



