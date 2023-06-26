Anzeige
26.06.2023 | 09:30
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE00BN4GXL63

24,239,000.00

EUR

0

212,183,318.50

8.7538

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

890,781.38

88.3712

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE00BMQ5Y557

478,600.00

EUR

0

48,728,989.83

101.8157

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE00BMDWWS85

120,002.00

USD

0

13,013,545.53

108.4444

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE00BN0T9H70

56,339.00

GBP

0

5,978,756.61

106.1211

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE00BKX90X67

63,431.00

EUR

0

6,547,314.93

103.2195

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE00BKX90W50

53,319.00

CHF

0

5,201,410.71

97.5527

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE000V6NHO66

6,885,618.00

USD

0

62,842,053.26

9.1266

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE000L1I4R94

2,983,090.00

USD

0

30,475,867.34

10.2162

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE000LJG9WK1

669,740.00

GBP

0

6,757,152.38

10.0892

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE000JL9SV51

4,900,000.00

USD

0

48,669,858.76

9.9326

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

23.06.23

IE000BQ3SE47

107,000.00

SEK

0

10,632,273.50

99.367


