Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
[26.06.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
212,183,318.50
8.7538
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
890,781.38
88.3712
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,728,989.83
101.8157
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,013,545.53
108.4444
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,978,756.61
106.1211
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,547,314.93
103.2195
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,201,410.71
97.5527
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,842,053.26
9.1266
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,475,867.34
10.2162
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,757,152.38
10.0892
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE000JL9SV51
4,900,000.00
USD
0
48,669,858.76
9.9326
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
23.06.23
IE000BQ3SE47
107,000.00
SEK
0
10,632,273.50
99.367