Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.5007 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1840882 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 253288 EQS News ID: 1665123 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 26, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)