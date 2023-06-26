Anzeige
26.06.2023
Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) 
Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
26-Jun-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.489 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 731556 
CODE: PRAM LN 
ISIN: LU2300295123 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2300295123 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRAM LN 
Sequence No.:  253324 
EQS News ID:  1665207 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

