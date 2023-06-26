DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jun-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.3607 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6260377 CODE: EMXU LN ISIN: LU2345046655

June 26, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)