VALKYRIE INDUSTRIES SECURES MAJOR INVESTMENT FROM ASICS VENTURES CORPORATION

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Industries, a fast-growing tech startup that provides virtual reality fitness experience through its patented Haptics EMS technology, today announced that it has secured a significant investment from ASICS Ventures Corporation. The funding will enable Valkyrie Industries to accelerate its growth and bring to market 'EIR Armbands,' their wearable muscle-based haptics that combines virtual reality and electrical muscle stimulation. Valkyrie Industries also reached an agreement with ASICS Corporation to collaborate on EIR Training, their virtual fitness training platform that enables users to interact with different trainers to experience muscle-based exercises.

Valkyrie Industries has developed cutting-edge technology that includes a hardware and software platform aimed at delivering muscle-based haptics in immersive sports experiences. The company envisions revolutionizing the virtual and augmented reality experience by creating innovative haptic wearables that enable users to feel and interact with digital environments. EIR Training is a fitness program that allows users to take part in virtual fitness classes led by coaches in the Metaverse. The experience is customizable to suit individual needs, and the program includes structured courses, such as Cable HIIT and Dumbbell HIIT, which incorporate virtual equipment like cable machines and dumbbells. The EIR Armbands are designed to provide specialized stimulus to each muscle and simulate realistic movement through electrical simulation on the biceps and triceps, delivering a unique and immersive fitness experience. In collaboration with ASICS, Valkyrie Industries aims to have coaches wearing ASICS sportswear on the EIR Training platform in 2023 and to develop ASICS' own fitness class on the EIR Training platform.

"Collaborating with a renowned sports company like ASICS not only validates our technology but also opens new doors to expand our user base and enhance our product offerings. This partnership allows us to combine our expertise in haptic wearables with ASICS' knowledge of sports apparel and fitness training to create an even more immersive and effective fitness experience for our users" says Kourosh Atefipour, Co-founder & CEO at Valkyrie Industries

ASICS' Vision 2030, which focuses on fostering a Sound Mind, Sound Body philosophy through a variety of perspectives, leverages innovative business collaborations with various promising startups. 'We believe that Valkyrie Industries' technology, which provides accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable sports experiences for everyone, anytime, anywhere, has huge potential,' says Akihiro Mori, President of ASICS Ventures. 'This collaboration will also strengthen the various XR initiatives concurrently being developed within ASICS to offer entertaining physical activities in the virtual world'.

About ASICS Ventures

Name: ASICS Ventures Corporation

Headquarters: 7-1-1 Minatojima-Nakamachi, Chuo-ku, Kobe, JAPAN

Representative: Akihiro Mori

Business: Investing in startup companies, promoting business development

URL: https://corp.asics.com/en/ventures/

About Valkyrie Industries Ltd

Name: Valkyrie Industries Ltd.

Headquarters: 46-54 high street, Ingatestone, Essex, United Kingdom, CM4 9DW

Representative: Kourosh Atefipour

Business: Developer of EIR Training which enables people to conduct fitness experiences in the virtual reality world.

