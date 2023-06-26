Reacta Healthcare appoints Kevin Hawkins as Head of Regulatory Affairs

DEESIDE, Wales, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reacta Healthcare, an early-stage food allergy diagnostic company specialising in the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade challenge materials for Oral Food Challenges, announces the appointment of industry executive Kevin Hawkins as Head of Regulatory Affairs. Seen as a critical strategic appointment, this advances the company significantly down the regulatory path towards Marketing Authorisation (MA).

Mr. Hawkins is a pharma veteran with leadership experience spanning R&D, regulatory affairs, analytical development, and project leadership. Mr. Hawkins previously served as Senior Director and Head of Development at Teva Pharmaceuticals for over 10 years covering a broad range of R&D, analytical development, and regulatory affairs. He transitioned into Regulatory Affairs 15 years ago and subsequently built an R&D team at Teva with experience in multiple dosage form areas including inhalation, ophthalmic, parenteral, and nasal sprays.

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin to the Reacta Senior Leadership Team at this critical juncture in the company's development. Kevin is a highly skilled and respected senior leader with a strong track record in R&D and Regulatory Affairs. His experience in dealing with regulators and his practical approach to regulatory matters will be a great asset to Reacta and will be invaluable in contributing to the growth of the company," Dr. Paul Abrahams, CEO said.

This appointment will support Reacta Healthcare in its ongoing engagements with global health authorities as it seeks an MA. This will expand Reacta Healthcare's market from the clinical research space to the wider commercial market of clinic based testing. Kevin's unique background experience and expertise will be key to working collaboratively with the regulatory authorities to define the correct route to MA for the company's unique orally consumed diagnostic.

Prof. Ashley Woodcock, Chairman of Reacta Healthcare, commented: "Our ultimate strategic goal is to achieve a Marketing Authorisation for our challenge meal products and Kevin will play an instrumental role in progressing this strategy, particularly given recent positive feedback from several Health Authorities to our product and approach."

"I am thrilled to be joining Reacta at this critical time as the company progresses its regulatory strategy with Health Authorities globally. I look forward to supporting the Executive Team in their continued efforts to build Reacta as a leading food allergy diagnostics company seeking to improve the lives of food allergy sufferers," Kevin Hawkins said.

About Reacta Healthcare:

Reacta Healthcare, established in 2013, operates from a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Deeside, North Wales. This GMP facility is licenced to manufacture oral challenge meals, for use in clinical trials, as auxiliary medicinal products. Reacta Healthcare's challenge meals are currently used to diagnose and monitor food allergy in numerous global therapeutic trials. Patents for the challenge meals have been granted in a number of countries and the business is progressing along a strategic path to marketing authorisation.

Reacta Healthcare is responding to the rapidly evolving food allergy environment, future plans include expansion into niche areas of food allergen development and manufacture beyond challenge meals.

