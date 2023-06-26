EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Key word(s): Financing
CPI Property Group
In the Czech Republic, a subsidiary of CPI FIM SA signed a €58 million 4-year facility with Raiffeisen related to Czech residential assets. The Group also completed an €85 million 7-year facility with CSOB related to retail and logistics assets, plus a €5 million facility (also with CSOB) for a solar energy generation project.
In Slovakia, our subsidiary IMMOFINANZ AG completed a new €58 million 3.5-year loan related to retail park assets. The loan was provided by Raiffeisen.
