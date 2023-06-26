EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Financing

26.06.2023 / 10:35 CET/CEST

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 26 June 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - New Bank Financings



CPI PROPERTY GROUP (hereinafter "CPIPG", or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), a leading owner of income-generating European real estate, is pleased to announce the signing of nearly €500 million of new secured bank loans.



In Poland, our subsidiary CPI FIM SA signed a €288 million loan encompassing three office properties in Warsaw: Warsaw Financial Center, Eurocentrum, and Equator IV. The loan has a 5-year term and was provided by Aareal Bank.



In the Czech Republic, a subsidiary of CPI FIM SA signed a €58 million 4-year facility with Raiffeisen related to Czech residential assets. The Group also completed an €85 million 7-year facility with CSOB related to retail and logistics assets, plus a €5 million facility (also with CSOB) for a solar energy generation project.



In Slovakia, our subsidiary IMMOFINANZ AG completed a new €58 million 3.5-year loan related to retail park assets. The loan was provided by Raiffeisen.



"CPIPG appreciates the lending appetite shown by banks across our geographies and market segments," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "We will use the proceeds to repay other debt obligations of the Group, in support of our strong liquidity profile."



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



David Greenbaum Moritz Mayer

Chief Financial Officer Manager, Capital Markets

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com m.mayer@cpipg.com



