Thimba Media: Media Group to continue buy and build strategy with ThinCats funding

WATERFORD, Ireland, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTwenty, a UK and Ireland based lead generation technology company is set to continue its buy and build growth strategy after securing funding from ThinCats.

OneTwenty was founded in 2016 as Thimba Media. Since then, the company has completed several strategic acquisitions which have enabled rapid growth, generating over $250,000,000 in revenue for its customers.

With 9.5m GBP in growth funding the company will seek to continue its acquisitive growth in 2023.

Since 2020, the company has integrated four acquisitions with a focus on gaining market share in the UK, acquiring the Assets of Helicon Digital in the UK and Astro Media AB in Sweden along with acquiring Seven Star Digital and Moneta Communications in the UK.

OneTwenty founder and CEO Chris Russell commented: "This funding gives us the opportunity to grow our market share in the UK and other English speaking sports publishing markets to continue serving millions of users annually with best-in-class content products"

James Osbiston, Director Business Development, ThinCats added: "We love to fund ambitious entrepreneurs like Chris who have a clear strategy for growth. It was a pleasure working with Bay Advisory on the transaction and we look forward to seeing the business take advantage of further opportunities."

The Company was advised by the Bay Advisory team in Dublin and London. Brian McDonald and Michael Tarr Commented "Bay Advisory is delighted to continue to advise Thimba on the execution of their growth strategy and associated funding with Thin Cats"

