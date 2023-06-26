Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer
Date of the
Identity code of the
Total daily volume
Daily Weighted
Market
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-19
FR0014005DA7
4774
19.845693
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-19
FR0014005DA7
10674
19.836298
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-20
FR0014005DA7
4883
19.860770
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-20
FR0014005DA7
10610
19.859576
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-21
FR0014005DA7
5266
19.596646
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-21
FR0014005DA7
10602
19.590079
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-22
FR0014005DA7
3573
19.349941
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-22
FR0014005DA7
9457
19.354924
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-23
FR0014005DA7
3447
19.314558
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-23
FR0014005DA7
9245
19.290432
XPAR
TOTAL
72531
19.607483
Name of the issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of the broker
Identity code of the broker
Day/time of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Price (per unit)
Currency
Quantity bought
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of the transaction
Purpose of the buyback
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:04:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7TisU7K-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:04:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7TisU7L-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:04:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.920000
EUR
38
CCXE
OD_7TisU73-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:04:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7TisUNV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:04:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
49
XPAR
OD_7TisUNW-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:04:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7TisUNC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:24:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7TixXKR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:32:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
50
XPAR
OD_7TizXQC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:40:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7Tj1YYH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:50:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
45
CCXE
OD_7Tj451d-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:50:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
140
XPAR
OD_7Tj451t-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:50:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
112
CCXE
OD_7Tj44r3-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:50:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
693
CCXE
OD_7Tj44r4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:50:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7Tj44r5-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:50:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
1776
XPAR
OD_7Tj44r3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:50:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7Tj44r4-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:50:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
86
CCXE
OD_7Tj459M-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T07:50:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7Tj45At-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T08:08:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
146
XPAR
OD_7Tj8lk2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T08:11:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
94
CCXE
OD_7Tj9PXa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T08:12:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7Tj9mR8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T08:12:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7Tj9mR9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T09:00:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
519
XPAR
OD_7TjLreq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T09:04:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7TjMsLs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T09:04:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7TjMsLt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T09:04:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7TjMsLt-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T09:18:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
423
XPAR
OD_7TjQDTa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T09:18:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
38
XPAR
OD_7TjQDTb-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T09:38:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7TjVEbS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T09:38:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
36
CCXE
OD_7TjVEc6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:04:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
59
CCXE
OD_7Tjby3C-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:41:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
30
CCXE
OD_7TjlDwe-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:44:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
48
XPAR
OD_7Tjm5JH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:44:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
58
XPAR
OD_7Tjm5JI-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:52:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
296
CCXE
OD_7Tjnux0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:52:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
594
CCXE
OD_7Tjnux1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:52:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7Tjnux1-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:52:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
28
CCXE
OD_7TjnuxF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:52:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7TjnuxG-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:52:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
46
XPAR
OD_7TjnuzE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:52:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
823
XPAR
OD_7TjnuzF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:52:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
394
XPAR
OD_7TjnuzG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T10:56:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
77
CCXE
OD_7TjovQM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T11:08:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
74
CCXE
OD_7TjrwCv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T11:08:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7TjrwCw-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T11:20:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7Tjuxlv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T11:36:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
84
CCXE
OD_7Tjz0IC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T11:48:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
22
CCXE
OD_7Tk22NS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T12:28:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
36
CCXE
OD_7TkC7Xc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T12:28:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
16
CCXE
OD_7TkC7Xc-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T12:28:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7TkC7Xd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T13:44:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7TkVHKw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T13:44:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
55
XPAR
OD_7TkVHKw-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T13:44:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
241
XPAR
OD_7TkVHKx-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T13:44:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7TkVIBT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T13:44:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
34
CCXE
OD_7TkVI79-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T13:44:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
36
CCXE
OD_7TkVI79-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T13:48:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
164
CCXE
OD_7TkWIoC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T13:52:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
59
CCXE
OD_7TkXJlP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:04:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
10
XPAR
OD_7TkaKI9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:04:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
140
XPAR
OD_7TkaKYI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:04:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
38
XPAR
OD_7TkaKYJ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
249
CCXE
OD_7Tkm8kN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
23
CCXE
OD_7Tkm8kN-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
614
CCXE
OD_7Tkm8kO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
588
CCXE
OD_7Tkm8kP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
260
XPAR
OD_7Tkm8kc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
2275
XPAR
OD_7Tkm8kd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:51:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7Tkm8rl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T14:51:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7Tkm9yh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:11:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7TkrBYK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:15:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
23
CCXE
OD_7TksCFv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:15:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
80
CCXE
OD_7TksCFw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:15:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
71
CCXE
OD_7TksCFw-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:15:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7TksCFx-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:17:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
44
XPAR
OD_7Tksj8j-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:18:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
152
XPAR
OD_7TksqEa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:18:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
28
XPAR
OD_7TksqFV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:18:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7TksqFW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:18:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7TksqrQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:18:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7TksrWS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:19:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
58
XPAR
OD_7Tkt6Te-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:19:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7TktJRT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:19:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7TktJRU-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:24:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
128
XPAR
OD_7Tkua6E-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:25:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
53
XPAR
OD_7TkucKE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:25:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
55
XPAR
OD_7TkucKh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:25:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
119
XPAR
OD_7TkucKH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:26:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7TkusvV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:27:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7TkvKF3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:29:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7TkvjDU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:29:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
53
XPAR
OD_7TkvkeB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:29:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
45
XPAR
OD_7TkvkfD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:29:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7Tkvll4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:29:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
80
XPAR
OD_7TkvnCV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:35:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
249
XPAR
OD_7TkxCnj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:35:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7TkxCnk-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:35:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
270
XPAR
OD_7TkxCnk-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:35:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7TkxCnl-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:35:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
354
XPAR
OD_7TkxCnl-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:35:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
164
XPAR
OD_7TkxCnm-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-19T15:35:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
139
XPAR
OD_7TkxCnm-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:04:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
122
CCXE
OD_7Toj2ov-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:04:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7Toj35P-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:04:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
216
XPAR
OD_7Toj35P-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:08:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
132
CCXE
OD_7Tok3Fw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:08:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
265
XPAR
OD_7Tok3mS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:12:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7Tol3x0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:12:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7Tol3x1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:12:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
223
XPAR
OD_7Tol4Tw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:18:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7Tomg74-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:22:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
427
XPAR
OD_7Tonh4B-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:26:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
133
XPAR
OD_7ToohF3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:28:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
311
CCXE
OD_7Top5x2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:30:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
122
XPAR
OD_7Tophwx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:32:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
65
CCXE
OD_7Toq6O0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:34:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
141
XPAR
OD_7ToqidF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:41:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
255
CCXE
OD_7TosWHO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:41:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
129
XPAR
OD_7TosWHW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:42:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7Tosaaa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:42:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
163
XPAR
OD_7Tosaab-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:42:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
31
XPAR
OD_7Tosht4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:42:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
57
XPAR
OD_7Tosmic-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:45:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
41
CCXE
OD_7TotK5O-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T07:56:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
73
XPAR
OD_7TowHqQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:00:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7ToxBuc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:00:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7ToxBuc-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:00:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7ToxBud-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:00:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
232
XPAR
OD_7ToxBuU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:00:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
89
XPAR
OD_7ToxESY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:13:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.920000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7Tp0Swk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:13:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.920000
EUR
19
CCXE
OD_7Tp0Swl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:18:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.940000
EUR
141
XPAR
OD_7Tp1ng2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:22:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7Tp2l4I-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:22:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7Tp2nqv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:26:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
73
XPAR
OD_7Tp3oXv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:27:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7Tp416z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:27:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
45
CCXE
OD_7Tp416z-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:30:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
69
XPAR
OD_7Tp4oyv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:33:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
70
CCXE
OD_7Tp5Vtu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:33:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7Tp5Wzb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:34:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7Tp5pg2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:37:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
98
CCXE
OD_7Tp6XCP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:37:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
234
XPAR
OD_7Tp6XCe-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T08:59:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7TpC2wr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:03:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7TpD3dz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:10:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7TpEkpE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:19:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7TpH8mx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:19:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
173
XPAR
OD_7TpH8my-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:19:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
13
XPAR
OD_7TpH8my-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:19:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7TpH8mz-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:19:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7TpH8n0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:28:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7TpJHJY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:28:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
236
XPAR
OD_7TpJOjA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:36:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7TpLFqa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:36:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
59
CCXE
OD_7TpLPyF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:36:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
116
XPAR
OD_7TpLQ7L-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:42:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
34
CCXE
OD_7TpMvgj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:44:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
109
XPAR
OD_7TpNQzJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:46:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7TpNw3g-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:48:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
63
XPAR
OD_7TpORQH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:52:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
62
XPAR
OD_7TpPRrG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T09:55:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
123
CCXE
OD_7TpQB7P-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:00:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
63
XPAR
OD_7TpRSzK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:00:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7TpRSzK-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:07:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7TpTCQN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:07:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7TpTCQO-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:07:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
32
CCXE
OD_7TpTCQP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:08:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
112
XPAR
OD_7TpTUdf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:16:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
91
XPAR
OD_7TpVVli-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:19:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7TpWEVb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:24:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7TpXWtj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:31:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
87
XPAR
OD_7TpZCmU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:31:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
157
XPAR
OD_7TpZCmV-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:31:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
71
CCXE
OD_7TpZFoY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:43:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7TpcMGe-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:46:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7Tpct2S-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T10:46:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7Tpct2T-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:02:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
18
CCXE
OD_7Tph0Qg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:02:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7Tph0Qh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:12:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7TpjdAA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:12:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
120
XPAR
OD_7TpjdAA-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:12:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
127
XPAR
OD_7TpjdAB-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:12:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
102
CCXE
OD_7TpjenY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:12:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
75
CCXE
OD_7TpjenZ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:22:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7TpmAt9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:32:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
210
XPAR
OD_7Tpofr1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:32:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7Tpofr2-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:32:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7Tpogya-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:51:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7TptFuM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T11:53:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7TptkLf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:07:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
35
CCXE
OD_7TpxVyv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:07:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7TpxVyv-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:09:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7Tpxm7T-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:20:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
54
CCXE
OD_7Tq0YaM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:28:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7Tq2nVb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:28:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
500
XPAR
OD_7Tq2nVc-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:28:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
97
XPAR
OD_7Tq2nVd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:29:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7Tq33B9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:29:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
63
CCXE
OD_7Tq33BK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:31:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
78
CCXE
OD_7Tq3LBm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:45:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7Tq6rRT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:56:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
176
XPAR
OD_7Tq9qoQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:56:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
152
XPAR
OD_7Tq9qoR-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T12:56:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7Tq9qoR-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:01:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
37
CCXE
OD_7TqAy0J-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:04:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7TqBrwK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:04:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
58
XPAR
OD_7TqBrwL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:10:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7TqDNbE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:26:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
109
CCXE
OD_7TqHCGb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:26:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
229
CCXE
OD_7TqHCGd-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:26:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7TqHCGL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:26:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
214
XPAR
OD_7TqHCGc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:26:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
242
XPAR
OD_7TqHCGd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:39:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
146
XPAR
OD_7TqKQu6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:39:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7TqKQu6-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T13:44:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
117
XPAR
OD_7TqLlUt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:03:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
519
CCXE
OD_7TqQbop-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:03:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
130
CCXE
OD_7TqQboq-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:03:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
408
XPAR
OD_7TqQbp0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:03:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
106
XPAR
OD_7TqQbp1-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:03:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
27
XPAR
OD_7TqQc5E-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:03:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
93
XPAR
OD_7TqQc5F-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:03:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7TqQc5F-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:05:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
50
CCXE
OD_7TqR7bT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:06:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7TqRNTj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:06:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
122
XPAR
OD_7TqRNTj-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:09:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
36
CCXE
OD_7TqS9be-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:09:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7TqS9be-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:10:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7TqSPUY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:24:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
106
XPAR
OD_7TqVzrU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:24:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7TqVzrV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:24:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
82
XPAR
OD_7TqVzrW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:28:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
55
XPAR
OD_7TqX0oS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:28:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
38
XPAR
OD_7TqX0oS-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:33:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7TqYAZz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:37:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7TqZ53n-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:37:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7TqZ53o-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:37:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7TqZ5Ju-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:40:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7Tqa2NX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:41:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7Tqa60z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:41:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7Tqa610-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:45:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7Tqb6iR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:45:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
40
CCXE
OD_7Tqb6iS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:45:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
50
CCXE
OD_7Tqb6iS-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:53:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
561
XPAR
OD_7Tqd4Sj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:53:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7Tqd4Sk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:53:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
77
CCXE
OD_7Tqd7a5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:53:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7Tqd7a6-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:57:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7Tqe5Px-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:57:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7Tqe5Py-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T14:57:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7Tqe8H7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:01:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
45
XPAR
OD_7Tqf6NB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:01:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7Tqf6NC-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:01:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7Tqf6ND-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:05:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7Tqg99B-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:05:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7Tqg99B-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:09:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7Tqh9q9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:13:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
21
CCXE
OD_7TqiAXF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
250
XPAR
OD_7Tqm3yl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7Tqm3ym-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
84
XPAR
OD_7Tqm3yn-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
10
XPAR
OD_7Tqm3yn-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
10
XPAR
OD_7Tqm3yo-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7Tqm3ys-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7Tqm3z5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
7
XPAR
OD_7Tqm42Q-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7Tqm42Q-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
22
XPAR
OD_7Tqm45u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:28:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7Tqm62R-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:29:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
88
XPAR
OD_7TqmA0a-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:29:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7TqmA0D-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:35:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
139
XPAR
OD_7Tqnkw6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-20T15:35:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
184
XPAR
OD_7Tqnkw6-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T07:04:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
49
CCXE
OD_7TuZdK5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T07:04:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7TuZdK6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T07:04:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7TuZdK7-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T07:08:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7Tuadze-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T07:13:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
100
CCXE
OD_7TubstC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T07:13:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
324
CCXE
OD_7TubstD-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T07:15:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7TucHyo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T07:15:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
81
XPAR
OD_7TucHyp-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T07:15:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
96
XPAR
OD_7TucHyq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:24:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7TutnZC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
152
CCXE
OD_7Tuwnn9-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
20
CCXE
OD_7TuwnnA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
58
CCXE
OD_7TuwnnA-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
54
CCXE
OD_7TuwnnB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
100
CCXE
OD_7TuwnnE-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
15
XPAR
OD_7TuwnnB-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7TuwnnC-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7TuwnnC-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
42
XPAR
OD_7TuwnnD-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
35
XPAR
OD_7TuwnnE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
90
XPAR
OD_7TuwnnF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
10
XPAR
OD_7TuwnnF-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
100
CCXE
OD_7Tuwo28-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
234
XPAR
OD_7Tuwql1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
328
CCXE
OD_7Tuwqjf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7Tuwqjf-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
23
CCXE
OD_7Tuwqjj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
117
XPAR
OD_7Tuwqja-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
559
XPAR
OD_7Tuwqjb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
33
XPAR
OD_7Tuwqjb-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
1429
XPAR
OD_7Tuwqjn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
25
XPAR
OD_7Tuwqjo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7Tuwqjp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
97
XPAR
OD_7Tuwqjv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:36:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7TuwqjZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:37:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
139
CCXE
OD_7TuwwUS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:47:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
29
XPAR
OD_7TuzVB9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:58:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
78
CCXE
OD_7Tv2RST-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T08:59:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.600000
EUR
302
XPAR
OD_7Tv2ap8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:06:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
72
CCXE
OD_7Tv4Sqj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:07:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7Tv4iT2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:14:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
59
CCXE
OD_7Tv6Tif-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:26:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
66
CCXE
OD_7Tv9VXm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:30:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
66
CCXE
OD_7TvAVyj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:38:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7TvCX6m-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:38:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
21
CCXE
OD_7TvCX6m-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:46:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
60
CCXE
OD_7TvEXyj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:55:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
19
CCXE
OD_7TvGZ6o-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:55:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7TvGZ6o-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:55:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7TvGlrP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:55:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
49
XPAR
OD_7TvGlrQ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:55:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
53
XPAR
OD_7TvGlrQ-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:59:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
114
XPAR
OD_7TvHnzA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:59:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
553
XPAR
OD_7TvHnzB-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:59:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
13
XPAR
OD_7TvHnzC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:59:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.560000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7TvHobH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T09:59:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.580000
EUR
38
CCXE
OD_7TvHobC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:11:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
78
CCXE
OD_7TvKgZW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:12:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7TvKtOn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:19:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
96
XPAR
OD_7TvMbnR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:35:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
140
CCXE
OD_7TvQjBJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:39:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
72
CCXE
OD_7TvRmZP-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:39:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
171
XPAR
OD_7TvRmZO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:39:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
83
XPAR
OD_7TvRmZQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:50:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7TvUX8v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:50:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
52
XPAR
OD_7TvUZrn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:50:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
86
XPAR
OD_7TvUa8B-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T10:50:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7TvUaOO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T11:04:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
109
XPAR
OD_7TvYB9w-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T11:06:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
136
CCXE
OD_7TvYYz9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T11:35:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
84
CCXE
OD_7Tvfvgr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T11:35:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
214
XPAR
OD_7TvfyIS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T11:43:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
83
XPAR
OD_7TvhzQQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T11:51:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
86
XPAR
OD_7Tvk0Yk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T11:59:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
79
XPAR
OD_7Tvm1ga-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:07:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7Tvo2oh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:11:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
199
CCXE
OD_7Tvp0OB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:14:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7TvphBu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:14:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7TvphC5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:14:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
201
XPAR
OD_7TvphBj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:15:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7Tvpop1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:39:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
42
CCXE
OD_7TvvwPS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:42:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7Tvwkcq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:42:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
57
XPAR
OD_7TvwkcQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:42:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
246
XPAR
OD_7TvwkcR-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:50:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
93
XPAR
OD_7TvylkW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T12:58:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
121
XPAR
OD_7Tw0mcV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:00:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7Tw1NzF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:00:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
123
CCXE
OD_7Tw1NzF-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:00:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
83
XPAR
OD_7Tw1NzC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:00:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
94
XPAR
OD_7Tw1NzD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:00:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7Tw1NzE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:16:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7Tw5PoY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:17:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
70
XPAR
OD_7Tw5c2x-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:25:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7Tw7dR4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:25:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7Tw7dR5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:29:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
23
XPAR
OD_7Tw8eOL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:29:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
41
XPAR
OD_7Tw8eOL-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:31:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
43
CCXE
OD_7Tw95ML-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:31:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7Tw95MM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:31:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7Tw95MM-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:31:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
71
CCXE
OD_7Tw95MN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:31:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
127
CCXE
OD_7Tw95MN-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:31:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
116
CCXE
OD_7Tw95MO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:33:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7Tw9f7r-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:33:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
121
XPAR
OD_7Tw9f5a-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:33:51Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7Tw9f5Z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:37:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7TwAfmd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:37:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
136
XPAR
OD_7TwAfme-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:41:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
50
XPAR
OD_7TwBgjm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:41:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7TwBgjn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:43:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
57
CCXE
OD_7TwC3X1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:43:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
66
CCXE
OD_7TwC3X8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:43:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
224
XPAR
OD_7TwC3XJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:43:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
97
XPAR
OD_7TwC3XK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:58:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
72
CCXE
OD_7TwFxss-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:58:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7TwFxst-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:58:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
230
CCXE
OD_7TwFxst-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T13:58:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
131
XPAR
OD_7TwFxsw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:00:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
112
XPAR
OD_7TwGRDq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:04:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
144
XPAR
OD_7TwHRes-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:08:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
54
XPAR
OD_7TwISLv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:10:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
76
XPAR
OD_7TwIwuS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
174
CCXE
OD_7TwM1zT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:24:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
58
XPAR
OD_7TwMUs5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:24:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7TwMUs6-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:31:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7TwO3Nz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:32:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
317
XPAR
OD_7TwOWWU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:32:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
141
XPAR
OD_7TwOWWV-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:32:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7TwOWWW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:36:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
38
XPAR
OD_7TwPXDs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:36:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7TwPXDt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:40:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7TwQXul-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:43:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
130
CCXE
OD_7TwR5D2-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:43:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7TwR5D1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:48:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
221
XPAR
OD_7TwSZ2k-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:52:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
108
XPAR
OD_7TwTZjo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:53:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7TwTg8v-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:55:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7TwU69p-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:56:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
98
XPAR
OD_7TwUaAn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T14:56:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
7
XPAR
OD_7TwUaAo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:00:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7TwVSHM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:05:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7TwWiGf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:05:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
63
XPAR
OD_7TwWiGg-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:05:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
119
XPAR
OD_7TwWiGh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:05:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
113
CCXE
OD_7TwWihB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:05:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
131
CCXE
OD_7TwWihC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:05:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
161
CCXE
OD_7TwWii0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:06:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
170
CCXE
OD_7TwWsAh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:06:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
266
XPAR
OD_7TwWsAx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:07:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
57
XPAR
OD_7TwXCBV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:17:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
34
XPAR
OD_7TwZquz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:17:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7TwZquz-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:20:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.400000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7TwaPVC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:20:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
229
XPAR
OD_7TwaPV7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-21T15:20:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
111
XPAR
OD_7TwaPV8-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:04:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7U0QABD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:04:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
120
XPAR
OD_7U0QABE-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:04:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
102
CCXE
OD_7U0QABF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:12:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7U0SBJY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
82
CCXE
OD_7U0UopJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
102
CCXE
OD_7U0Uopn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
120
CCXE
OD_7U0Uopn-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
39
XPAR
OD_7U0UopK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
339
XPAR
OD_7U0Uopr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
257
XPAR
OD_7U0Uops-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7U0Uopt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
79
XPAR
OD_7U0Uopt-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:27:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19.300000
EUR
12
CCXE
OD_7U0VpdG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:31:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
10
XPAR
OD_7U0Wqai-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:31:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
154
XPAR
OD_7U0Wqaj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:35:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
127
XPAR
OD_7U0XrHs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:39:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
145
CCXE
OD_7U0Yrja-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:47:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
107
XPAR
OD_7U0asqt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:51:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7U0btoF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:51:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
206
XPAR
OD_7U0btoF-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:55:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7U0cuVD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:55:07Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7U0cuVE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T07:57:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
292
CCXE
OD_7U0dWM8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:22:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
200
CCXE
OD_7U0jpJ7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:28:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
268
XPAR
OD_7U0lNee-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:28:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
520
XPAR
OD_7U0lNef-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:29:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.420000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7U0lYW0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:35:49Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
126
XPAR
OD_7U0n9mg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:45:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
76
CCXE
OD_7U0pTgs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:54:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
39
XPAR
OD_7U0rkdc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:54:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7U0rkdc-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:58:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
14
XPAR
OD_7U0slap-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T08:58:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
42
XPAR
OD_7U0slaq-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:16:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
19
CCXE
OD_7U0xReS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:22:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7U0yoiu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:22:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
296
XPAR
OD_7U0yoiv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:24:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7U0zT2f-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:28:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7U10LgH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:28:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.340000
EUR
190
XPAR
OD_7U10LgI-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:28:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
78
CCXE
OD_7U10Lg2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:28:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
163
CCXE
OD_7U10Lg3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:34:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.320000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7U11oVV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:54:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7U170Wk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T09:58:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7U180xX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T10:04:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
168
XPAR
OD_7U19RPk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T10:04:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
176
XPAR
OD_7U19RPl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T10:18:20Z
FR0014005DA7
19.360000
EUR
88
XPAR
OD_7U1CxoO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T10:18:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
60
CCXE
OD_7U1D3Of-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T10:18:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7U1D3Of-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T10:18:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7U1D3Og-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T10:34:45Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
69
CCXE
OD_7U1H6B1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-22T10:44:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
215