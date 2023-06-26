Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (21/23)

As from June 26, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR SNAP X2 AVA 1 GB00BL02D476 BEAR SNAP X3 AVA 4 GB00BL056X67 MINI L IMGN AVA 2 GB00BQRBJZ59 MINI L NATGAS AVA 54 GB00BQRJN026 MINI S BILL AVA 11 GB00BL07L486 MINI S APPS AVA 14 GB00BQRCYK80 MINI S MRNA AVA 17 GB00BQR8QD39 MINI S PALLAD AVA 84 GB00BQR9S965 MINI S TDOC AVA 9 GB00BNV2X629 MINI S TELIA AVA 30 GB00BNV1MW85 TSL3H 200AVA GB00BQRCWX79 The last day of trading will be June 26, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.