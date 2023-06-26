Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023

WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
26.06.23
11:22 Uhr
76,87 Euro
+0,12
+0,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,7176,8711:52
76,7176,8711:52
GlobeNewswire
26.06.2023 | 10:58
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (21/23)

As from June 26, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan
Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 



Short         ISIN    
BEAR SNAP X2 AVA 1  GB00BL02D476
BEAR SNAP X3 AVA 4  GB00BL056X67
MINI L IMGN AVA 2   GB00BQRBJZ59
MINI L NATGAS AVA 54 GB00BQRJN026
MINI S BILL AVA 11  GB00BL07L486
MINI S APPS AVA 14  GB00BQRCYK80
MINI S MRNA AVA 17  GB00BQR8QD39
MINI S PALLAD AVA 84 GB00BQR9S965
MINI S TDOC AVA 9   GB00BNV2X629
MINI S TELIA AVA 30  GB00BNV1MW85
TSL3H 200AVA     GB00BQRCWX79



The last day of trading will be June 26, 2023.                 
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer  
 Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
