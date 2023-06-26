

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 26.06.2023 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 2305 (2390) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS SHELL PRICE TARGET TO 2800 (2850) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC CUTS M&G TO 'HOLD' - PRICE TARGET 210 PENCE - JEFFERIES CUTS LXI REIT PRICE TARGET TO 124 (176) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS BARCLAYS PRICE TARGET TO 180 (210) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS LLOYDS TO 'UNDERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 42 (56) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS NATWEST PRICE TARGET TO 260 (320) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - RBC RAISES CRANSWICK TO 'OUTPERFORM' (SECTOR PERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 4000 (3400) PENCE - RBC RAISES NEXT PLC PRICE TARGET TO 7400 (7200) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS BRITISH LAND PRICE TARGET TO 450 (490) PENCE - 'BUY'



