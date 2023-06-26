

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Monday after a failed mutiny by Russian mercenaries over the weekend raised concerns about political instability in the country.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 40 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,124 after falling 0.6 percent on Friday.



Banks were moving lower, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale falling between 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent.



Stock market operator Euronext dropped half a percent after it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its 11.1 percent stake in LCH SA to LCH Group Holdings Limited for an amount of €111 million.



SCOR declined 1.2 percent as it announced the appointment of Fabrice Bregier as the Chairman of its Board of Directors.



