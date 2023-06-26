Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904604 | ISIN: CA3359341052 | Ticker-Symbol: IZ1
Tradegate
26.06.23
08:00 Uhr
22,205 Euro
+0,235
+1,07 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,87022,26513:20
21,90522,23012:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2023 | 12:10
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice Of Second Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-319-4610
Toll-free International: +1-604-638-5340
Webcast: Direct link (https://www.gowebcasting.com/12431) or on our website (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/presentations-and-events/default.aspx)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com (mailto:info@fqml.com)


Uran BOOM voraus - Diese 4 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Der kostenlose Report zum laufenden Uran Boom: 10 % der weltweiten Stromproduktion entfallen auf Kernkraftwerke. Tendenz stark steigend. Über 400 Reaktoren sind im Einsatz, über 50 sind im Bau. Angesichts dieses beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials stellt sich die Frage: Wie können Sie davon profitieren?
Hier herunterladen
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.