

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were moving higher on Monday after a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia added to uncertainties over the war in Ukraine.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $74.38 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $69.43.



After an aborted mutiny by Wagner mercenary forces led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, analysts said the geopolitical risk and internal instability in Russia has increased.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events exposed 'real cracks' in Putin's rule.



'It's not a good thing to see that a nuclear power like Russia can go into a phase of political instability,' Eu foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Luxembourg, adding this was the moment for the EU to continue supporting Ukraine more than ever.



Oil prices also benefited from an OPEC report suggesting that global oil demand will surge 23 percent to 110 million barrels a day by 2045.



During an Energy Asia conference on Monday, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais explained the oil cartel's world forecast was rooted in the fact that 'oil is irreplaceable for the foreseeable future,' according to CNBC.



