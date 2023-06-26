

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices declined further in May and at the steepest pace in three years, largely due to a plunge in energy prices, the statistical office INE reported Monday.



Producer prices decreased 6.9 percent year-over-year in May after falling 4.5 percent in April. This was the third successive fall in a row. Economists had expected a stable decline of 4.5 percent.



Further, this was the steepest decline since May 2020, when prices dropped 8.8 percent.



Energy prices alone slumped 24.9 percent annually in May, and those of intermediate goods slid by 4.0 percent.



At the same, prices for consumer goods and capital goods grew 10.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed to 2.9 percent in May from 4.1 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, overall producer prices decreased at a slightly slower rate of 1.6 percent versus a 1.9 percent decline in April.



