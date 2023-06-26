Anzeige
26.06.2023 | 12:36
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Co-Portfolio Manager

PR Newswire

London, June 26

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trustplc

HEADLINE: Appointment of Co-Portfolio Manager

The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin West to the role of co-portfolio manager of the Company alongside Jonathan Brown, with immediate effect. Robin has been deputy portfolio manager on the Company since 2015.

Robin joined Invesco in July 2014 working with Jonathan on the UK Smaller Companies strategies. He trained as an accountant at KPMG and then worked for Invesco from 1995-2003 as a smaller companies fund manager. Robin spent a year as a small companies analyst at Oriel Securities before joining Aviva Investors where he spent 10 years as a UK smaller companies fund manager.

Bridget Guerin, the Chair, commented: "Jonathon and Robin have been a high quality fund management team for several years and the appointment of Robin as a co-portfolio manager provides us with a resilient fund management resource."

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

26 June 2023

For further information, please contact:

Will Ellis, Invesco Tel: 02079591649

