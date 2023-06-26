Anzeige
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf "Krankenschein"!


26.06.2023 | 12:46
Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
26-Jun-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) 
DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 241.3161 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 333165 
CODE: BYBU LN 
ISIN: LU1681048556 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1681048556 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      BYBU LN 
Sequence No.:  253488 
EQS News ID:  1665659 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665659&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

