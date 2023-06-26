Yorkshire Water Finance Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Yorkshire Water Finance plc

(a company incorporated in England with registered office at Western Way, Halifax Road, Bradford, BD6 2SZ and company number 11444372)

LEI: 213800O8BDOGHJMTCP32

Publication of Supplement to Prospectus

The following supplementary prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Supplementary Prospectus dated 26 June 2023 (the "Supplement") relating to the £8,000,000,000 multicurrency programme for the issuance of Guaranteed Bonds, with Yorkshire Water Finance plc as the issuer and Yorkshire Water Services Limited, Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited and Yorkshire Water Services Holdings Limited as the guarantors (the "Programme").

The Supplement should be read and construed in conjunction with the base prospectus dated 14 February 2023 relating to the Programme (the "Prospectus").

To view the Supplement, please click below.

Prospectus Supplement - June 2023

A copy of the Supplement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information, please contact:

James Lilley

Yorkshire Water

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

West Yorkshire

BD6 2SZ

Email: James.Lilley@yorkshirewater.co.uk

Or

John Jackson

Yorkshire Water

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

West Yorkshire

BD6 2SZ

Email: John.Jackson@yorkshirewater.co.uk

