Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.





As the newly appointed Vice President of Engineering and Operations, Mr. Watson will spearhead Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project exploration operations in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. He will be instrumental in developing upcoming seismic and drilling programs, quantifying the potential resource, and guiding the company's strategic path. Alongside this, he will also take the lead on propelling the progress of Lancaster's solar project, a key component in powering the Company's prospective Climate-Positive Lithium facility in Lordsburg, New Mexico.

"Andrew's extensive background in energy projects and his proven technical leadership make him a perfect fit for Lancaster. He has demonstrated exceptional skill in managing high-stakes commercial projects and innovative clean energy technologies. His experience will be instrumental as we advance our operations at Alkali Flat and continue to develop our renewable energy initiative," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster.

Mr. Watson's experience includes working at Prism Diversified, as Chief Operating Officer, to lead the technical development on two substantial battery metal critical mineral opportunities. While at Prism Diversified, Mr. Watson is spearheading the Lithium brine development opportunities on over 850sqmi of highly prospective brine resource. Additionally, Mr. Watson is leading engineering and economic studies for a surface ore body with a focus on recovery technologies that minimize environmental impact to recover the battery critical minerals (Iron, Vanadium, Titanium).

His previous positions include VP Engineering & Operations at CleanInnoGen Energy, where he led the development of the world's first-of-a-kind pilot project to capture industrial waste heat to produce on-site, low-cost, near-zero emission hydrogen and oxygen. Prior to this, as the VP Engineering & Operations at Hyak Energy, he managed the operations of a 60MMbbl medium crude oil field in SW Saskatchewan, using an Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer chemical enhanced oil recovery scheme, increased production by over 250%, and spearheaded corporate sale leading to a successful divestment in January 2020.

Mr. Watson has also been instrumental in mentoring startups in the clean technology sector. His valuable mentorship has contributed to accelerating revenue generation and traction of more than 50 startup companies through Emissions Reduction Alberta and Foresight Cleantech Accelerator.

Mr. Watson earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calgary and has augmented his academic credentials with a diverse array of professional certifications.

With the addition of Andrew Watson to the Lancaster team, the company looks forward to establishing its position as a notable player in the lithium exploration industry and a champion for renewable energy projects.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium. Lancaster's strategic plan includes the utilization of direct lithium extraction (DLE) and the potential application of solar power to bring the carbon footprint of its prospective lithium extraction facility close to net-zero. Lancaster's endeavors align with the vision of leveraging sustainable energy sources and state-of-the-art technologies to facilitate climate-positive resource extraction. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team, endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across the American West, Mexico, and South America.

