Alkermes plc: Recently-Appointed Independent Directors of Alkermes Issue Open Letter to Shareholders

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, seven of the recently-appointed independent directors of the Board of Directors (the Board) of Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) (the Company) issued an open letter to the Company's shareholders in connection with the Company's upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled to be held on June 29, 2023.

The Board recommends that shareholders vote 'FOR' Emily Peterson Alva, Shane M. Cooke, Richard B. Gaynor, M.D., Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D., Brian P. McKeon, Richard F. Pops and Christopher I. Wright, M.D., Ph.D. using the WHITE proxy card.

The full text of the letter to shareholders follows:

A Letter from the Independent Directors of Alkermes Appointed Since 2019

Dear Alkermes Shareholder,

We are the seven newest directors of Alkermes plc (the "Company" or "Alkermes"), who have joined the Board of Directors (the "Board") since it commenced its refreshment efforts in 2019. Four of us were appointed by, or with the public support of, other shareholders who have sought change at the Company. We represent a large majority on the Board - 70% of all independent directors - and we hold significant and influential roles across the Board's Audit and Risk, Compensation, Financial Operating and Nominating and Corporate Governance committees. We are truly independent - none of us had any previous relationship or connection with CEO Richard Pops prior to joining the Board. We represent the interests of all shareholders.

As with all biopharmaceutical company boards, to achieve success we must navigate the many complexities and inherent risks in the business of drug development and commercialization, including those unique to the disease states in which Alkermes operates. To that end, we are actively engaged in all areas of the business, including the evaluation of strategic opportunities, R&D and commercial capital allocation decisions, corporate governance enhancements, cost structure oversight, and operational efficiency improvements. We have worked closely with our fellow directors and management on designing, and overseeing the execution of, the Company's Value Enhancement Plan, which was announced in December 2020, and formulating and overseeing execution of the Company's key strategic priorities. We approach this work with an openness to explore new and innovative avenues to unlock the value of the Company's assets.

We and our fellow directors regularly engage in robust debate and difficult conversations, both amongst ourselves and with management, to ensure that we carefully consider all aspects of Alkermes' strategic plan and implement changes that we believe best position the Company for long-term value creation. One important example and outcome of this ongoing process is management's implementation, with strong Board support and encouragement, of a rigorous R&D development framework with clearly defined stage-gates and success criteria to prioritize and allocate capital to those R&D programs that we believe have the highest potential ROI. The professionalism, humility and openness of the entire Board and management team to be active participants in this important work, and to drive meaningful change at Alkermes, has been apparent and effective.

The results of our efforts to date are evident: Since we announced our Value Enhancement Plan, Alkermes' share price has increased by 49%, and the Company has outperformed its peers1 by 61%, the XBI biotech index by 83% and the NBI biotech index by 56%2. Alkermes' total shareholder return has also outperformed its peers and the XBI and NBI over various other timeframes, including on a very recent 1-year trailing basis. The Company's enterprise value to a next twelve-month revenue multiple has increased by approximately 51% from 2.5x to 3.8x.

We continue to realize tangible results from our plan. Over the past few months alone, we delivered strong financial results and demonstrated the significant operating leverage engineered into our business, secured a favorable outcome in the Company's arbitration with Johnson & Johnson affiliate Janssen, substantially increased our financial expectations as a result, and made significant progress in the execution of the planned separation of our oncology business. We are gratified by the recognition of our strong performance and the strength of our current Board by the two leading independent proxy advisory service firms in recent weeks.

However, our work is far from done. We have strong momentum and continue to believe that Alkermes has great potential. We remain focused on the key strategic priorities that we believe will drive significant value for all shareholders, including:

Driving the continued successful launch of LYBALVI ® , which is on track for 100% year-over-year growth in 2023 3 ;

, which is on track for 100% year-over-year growth in 2023 ; Advancing our development pipeline, including generating proof-of-concept data for our orexin 2 receptor agonist by year end;

Separating the oncology business in a way that unlocks significant value for shareholders; and

Achieving or exceeding the Company's financial expectations and profitability targets by driving topline growth, rigorously managing expenses, and maximizing the significant operating leverage in our commercial infrastructure.

We regularly evaluate the Company's strategic priorities and do not hesitate to make changes when warranted.

We understand the critical skills and diverse expertise and perspective that the Board needs to achieve our goals. Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, on which each of the Sarissa Capital Management LP ("Sarissa") and Elliott Management designees serve, thoughtfully considered these needs as it evaluated all director nominees, including those of Sarissa, for this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"). As part of this process, we, and many other independent directors of the Board, engaged directly and repeatedly with the Sarissa nominees, including through an interview with each nominee.

The Board has nominated seven director nominees for re-election to the Board at the Annual Meeting: Emily Peterson Alva, Shane M. Cooke, Richard B. Gaynor, M.D., Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D., Brian P. McKeon, Richard F. Pops and Christopher I. Wright, M.D., Ph.D. The Board recommends that shareholders vote 'FOR' all seven of the Board's director nominees using the Company's WHITE proxy card .

In this context, we strongly disagree with the ISS recommendation that shareholders vote against Dr. Gaynor. Not electing Dr. Gaynor would be contrary to the best interests of shareholders, as it would cause us to lose key drug development and operational expertise important to the successful execution of our strategy. Dr. Gaynor is a seasoned R&D public company executive with global industry and biopharmaceutical experience across multiple therapeutic disciplines, whose insights and expertise are invaluable to our Board and directly relevant to the Company's long-term strategic focus. As recently appointed independent directors and fellow shareholders, we are unanimous in our recommendation that shareholders vote "FOR" Dr. Gaynor.

We take very seriously our oversight responsibilities and continue to hold ourselves, each other, and management accountable to do what is in the best interest of all shareholders.

We thank you for your continued support of Alkermes.

Sincerely,

Emily Peterson Alva

David A. Daglio

Richard B. Gaynor, M.D.

Cato T. Laurencin, M.D., Ph.D.

Brian P. McKeon

Andy Wilson

Christopher I. Wright, M.D., Ph.D.

SHAREHOLDER VOTING INFORMATION

There are three easy ways to vote:

BY INTERNET BY TELEPHONE BY MAIL Visit the website shown on

the Company's WHITE proxy card Dial the toll-free number shown on

the Company's WHITE proxy card

(available 24/7) Mark, date, sign and return the

Company's WHITE proxy card in

the postage-paid envelope provided

If you inadvertently voted using Sarissa's blue proxy card, you can change your vote by voting again using the Company's WHITE proxy card. Alkermes urges you to discard any blue proxy card and other proxy materials you may receive from Sarissa and to only vote using the Company's WHITE proxy card.

If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, or need assistance in voting, please contact the firm assisting Alkermes with the solicitation of proxies for the Annual Meeting:

Innisfree M&A Incorporated

Toll-Free at (877) 750-8334 (toll-free for those calling from the U.S. and Canada) or

+1 (412) 232-3651 (for those calling from outside the U.S. and Canada)

To access the Company's definitive proxy statement and other important information and resources related to the Annual Meeting, and to learn more about Alkermes' Board, business strategy, and strong recent performance, please visit www.AlkermesValue.com .

1 Peers include: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Blueprint Medicines Corporation, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Exelixis, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., United Therapeutics Corporation.

2 Share prices from 12/9/2020, the last trading day before Alkermes announced its Value Enhancement Plan, through 2/3/2023, the last trading day prior to Sarissa's Schedule 13D/A disclosing its notice of director nominations.

3 Reflects midpoint of financial expectations provided on June 6, 2023, which are effective only as of such date. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or reaffirm these financial expectations.

