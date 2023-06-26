Electreon Wireless Ltd: Electreon Wins the First Electric Road Tender in Norway: The Nordic EV Leader Joins Sweden, Germany, Italy and the U.S. with it's First Wireless Electric Road for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

BEIT YANAI, Israel, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electreon (TASE: ELWS), announced today that the Transportation Authority of Trøndelag County has selected Electreon's wireless Electric Road System (ERS) as the sole tender winner for charging a bus wirelessly. This tender was planned specifically to evaluate wireless charging products for AtB's BRT routes, and the unique geographic and climatic conditions of Trondheim. The project deployment will begin in the summer of 2024. The initial phase will include an Electric Road section, located on a public road next to AtB AS main bus depot, and will involve a comprehensive series of tests, and thorough evaluation of Electreon's charging capabilities in both drive and stop modes. These meticulous tests aim to demonstrate Electreon's resilience and reliability, guaranteeing its ability to perform optimally in real-world conditions as a key energy provider for AtB's BRT lines. This project marks the initial phase of AtB's preparation for its Metro/BRT bus contract.

The ambitious long-term vision of AtB is to establish an electric road in the city of Trondheim, making it accessible to all fleets as a shared charging platform for AtB's buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis. This wireless charging road multiplies its impact by tenfold, offering zero visual impact while enabling true sustainability through reduced EV battery sizes and en-route charging. Norway is known as a leader in EV adoption worldwide with an ambitious goal of phasing out internal combustion engine cars by 2025.

AtB, is responsible for planning, purchasing and developing public transport services to the region and is fully owned by the Trøndelag County Authority. The PTA purchases transport services to the value of approximately 200 million euros annually. The Transport Authority has an exceptionally advanced and expansive public city and regional bus network. The rapid transit routes have become the backbone of the bus network in the county. Each bus is 24-meters in length, with a current carrying capacity of up to 159 passengers. The exceptionally developed expansive public city and regional bus network runs a fleet size of approximately 320 buses operating across 170 bus routes.

While these bus models are well-suited for the extensive local public bus network ridership in Trondheim, electrifying these vehicles in the city presents unique localized challenges. The long routes require the double-articulated e-bus model to carry several tons of batteries, which adds to their cumbersome nature and minimizes the environmental benefits of transitioning to e-buses. Moreover, the hilly terrain of the region significantly increases vehicle energy consumption. Additionally, Trondheim, situated around 650 km (400 miles) from Oslo in Norway, experiences substantial climatic variations, ranging from a humid continental to a subarctic climate. This fluctuating weather poses an additional obstacle to the electrification of the e-bus fleet, as the vehicles require extra energy for heating and cooling. However, by utilizing Electreon's ERS product to electrify the bus route, it becomes possible to reduce the size of the bus's battery, increasing the sustainability of the project. Furthermore, the system is designed to charge the buses reliably in any weather or terrain conditions, enhancing the overall efficiency and resilience of the electrification endeavor.

"Inductive charging of vehicles in motion can be an important technology for the transport sector. This project will be most relevant for buses and lorries. The project will provide important knowledge for the coming bus tender in the greater Trondheim area, in operation by 2029. We want to contribute to reducing the barriers for making use of inductive charging under challenging winter conditions and learn how to make it successful", says Konrad Pütz, Director of Transportation, Trøndelag county authority.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as tender winners. Norway has built out an extensive public charging network, and we are thrilled to add Electreon's cutting edge technology to their portfolio." said Maher Kasskawo, Business Development Manager for Electreon in the Nordics. "We believe Electereon's wireless charging will not only meet but exceed expectations in supporting clients with a seamless transition to electric buses. Our solution ensures that this transition maintains the operational efficiency of the bus fleet, while reaping the benefits of sustainable transportation with reduced battery size and weight. It is an honor to be part of this project and demonstrate the strengths of our technology in the harsh winter tests." Maher Kasskawo went on to say.

About Trøndelag County and AtB

About Electreon

Electreon is the leading developer and provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services, to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public, and commercial fleet operators and consumers. The company's proprietary inductive technology dynamically (while in motion) and statically (while stopped) charges EVs quickly and safely, eliminating range anxiety, and reducing battery capacity needs-making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available in the market today. Electreon collaborates with cities and fleet operators on a "sale", and on a Charging as a Service (CaaS) business model, that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation. For more information, visit electreon.com.

