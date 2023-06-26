Aton Resources, Inc.: Aton Reports 104.5 g/t Gold from Surface Sampling at the Zeno Prospect

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Aton Resources Inc. (TSXV:AAN) ("Aton" or the "Company") is pleased to update investors with the latest results from its recent surface sampling programmes at its regional target areas, undertaken ahead of the ongoing reverse circulation percussion ("RC") drilling programme at the Company's 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat" or the "Concession"), in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Highlights:
- A total of 60 selective grab samples were collected from the Zeno prospect area;
- Samples returned assays including 104.5 g/t Au, 67.1 g/t Au and 43.0 g/t Au;
- A further 4 samples returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au, and a further 9 samples also returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au;
- The structural orientations are markedly similar to those observed at the nearby Semna gold mine;
- Samples were taken in previously unsampled areas, which have been heavily exploited by artisanal miners in recent times. The results of this phase significantly expand the area of mineralised veins and structures in the Zeno prospect area.
"This is another set of very impressive sampling results from an area that we have done little work in since identifying its potential significance back in 2018. The entire Semna-Zeno area is certainly shaping up as a very high priority target, and we are looking forward to getting the RC rig up to Semna in July, and then on to Zeno to test some of these potentially very high grade structures and veins" said Tonno Vahk, Interim CEO. "Meanwhile as the RC drilling is ongoing out in the field, our external consultants Cube and Wardell Armstrong International are pushing ahead on the final submission to the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority in support of our upcoming application for the mining licence at the Abu Marawat Concession, and which we expect to be finalised within the coming months. This continues to be a very busy period for Aton, as we get closer to the mining licence application, and these results again show the potential for the long-term development of multiple gold mines at Abu Marawat."
Abu Marawat regional sampling programme
The Company has undertaken several surface sampling programmes, as part of its preparation and planning activities for the regional RC exploration drilling programme started in May 2023 (see news release dated May 19, 2023). As previously reported all the Company's main exploration targets have recently been worked by artisanal miners, predominantly since the Company's suspension of field activities in 2020 as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, which has provided an opportunity to carry out additional sampling and mapping of the known structures, as well as previously unidentified mineralised structures that have been exploited by the artisanal miners. The Company has continued to work in close co-operation with our local Bedouin partners, and in the past 2 months has managed to successfully remove all the artisanal miners from the primary areas of interest within the Abu Marawat Concession area. Samples from the first programmes returned assays up to and including 67.5 g/t Au from Abu Gaharish, 54.9 g/t Au from Bohlog, and 27.6 g/t Au from Semna (see news release dated May 29, 2023).
Zeno regional sampling programme
Sampling was undertaken at the Zeno prospect area, located approximately 12 km north of its Rodruin mineral deposit and 4 km west of the old Semna gold mine (Figure 1). Artisanal miners have been very active in the general Zeno area in the previous 3 years, and have excavated numerous open pit and underground workings on what Aton believe to be potentially very high grade gold mineralised veins and structures. Previous surface sampling by Aton of visible gold and iron oxide bearing quartz veins, prior to the incursion of the artisanal miners returned assays including 117.5 g/t Au, 100.5 g/t Au, 72.3 g/t Au, 56.5 g/t Au and 48.3 g/t Au (see news release dated May 30, 2018).
Aton has recently completed a programme of selective grab sampling at Zeno, in areas to the south and west of the area sampled in 2018 (see Figure 2). A total of 60 samples were collected, including one field duplicate sample. In addition 2 QAQC samples, one blank and one duplicate sample, were inserted into the sample run sent for assaying. Selected results from the sampling programme are shown in Table 1, and full assay results are presented in Appendix A. Following the completion of this currently reported programme additional sampling has also been undertaken in the Zeno and Semna areas, and the results of this more recent work will again be reported once they become available.
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
AHA-45480
Zeno
552718
2924680
Grab
17.45
0.7
179
11
199
AHA-45484
Zeno
552370
2924854
Grab
43.00
5.7
163
24
470
AHA-45489
Zeno
553951
2924679
Grab
25.50
6.4
37
6
97
AHA-45505
Zeno
553081
2924912
Grab
67.10
4.2
144
24
592
AHA-45507
Zeno
553096
2924909
Grab
13.65
0.9
88
5
654
AHA-45522
Zeno
553186
2924913
Grab
20.20
1.7
206
19
827
AHA-45532
Zeno
553553
2923625
Grab
104.50
11.5
110
22
377
Table 1: Selected surface sampling results
Discussion of results
The mineralisation worked extensively in both ancient and recent times in the Zeno area appears to consist predominantly of narrow (typically <2m) quartz veins and quartz veined shear zones, typically hosted within grey to pinkish coarse grained granodiorites. Some of the individual veins and workings can be traced for 300m or more. Previous sampling has indicated that the mineralisation is hosted within both the quartz veins and their altered and sheared wall rocks. In places the veins appear to pinch and swell with some of the underground workings reaching up to 5m width in places (see news release dated May 30, 2018).
Of the 60 samples taken in the current programme 7 (12% of the samples) returned assays greater than 10 g/t Au (see Table 1), 16 (27%) returned assays greater than 5 g/t Au, and 28 in total (47%) returned assays greater than 1 g/t Au. Visible gold was identified in several of the samples.
The current sampling programme has confirmed that gold is hosted in quartz veins and their surrounding altered and sheared wall rocks in typically narrow zones, that sometimes pinch and swell. In some places multiple veins were observed to coalesce together and anastomose, and in other areas narrow veinlets within broader altered and sheared zones returned high grades of gold mineralisation (eg. 13.65 g/t Au from sample AHA-45507. This structure also returned an assay of 67.10 g/t Au, further along strike). The quartz veins are frequently vuggy, and contain iron oxides on fracture surfaces and in cavities. The veins appear to carry only very limited primary sulphide minerals, as indicated by the low base metal levels, although traces of green copper oxide staining were occasionally observed.
The veins are typically steep, and occur in multiple orientations, however there appears to be a dominant orientation striking approximately east-southeast to east-northeast throughout the area, with the veins and shear zones generally dipping between about 60° to sub-vertically to the south. There are also a number of approximately north to north-northeast striking structures and veins, including one which returned a gold grade of 104.5 g/t (sample AHA-45532). It is noted that the style and structural setting of the Zeno mineralisation is very similar to that at the Semna gold mine, approximately 4 km to the east.
The current sampling programme has considerably expanded the mineralised area at the Zeno prospect, and has confirmed the presence of multiple high grade gold bearing veins and structures, up to several hundreds of metres long, throughout the general area.
Sample processing and analytical procedures
Samples were collected in the field by Aton's exploration teams. The selective grab samples were collected manually, and were mostly, but not entirely, collected in situ, with some samples collected from the artisanal miners' residual rock dumps and ore piles, for example.
The samples were weighed and crushed to -4mm onsite at the Rodruin sample prep facility, and split to a nominal c. 250-500g sample size. The coarse crushed reject samples are retained onsite.
The c. 250-500g dried, crushed and split samples were shipped to ALS Minerals sample preparation laboratory at Marsa Alam, Egypt where they were pulverised to a size fraction of better than 85% passing 75 microns. From this pulverised material a further sub-sample was split off with a nominal c. 50g size, which was shipped on to ALS Minerals at Rosia Montana, Romania for analysis. The reject pulps were returned from ALS, and are also retained onsite.
Samples were analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS") finish (analytical code Au-AA23), and for silver, copper, lead and zinc using an aqua regia digest followed by an AAS finish (analytical code AA45). Any high grade gold samples (>10 g/t Au) were re-analysed using analytical code Au-GRA21 (also fire assay, but with a gravimetric finish).
About Aton Resources Inc.
Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.
Qualified person
The technical information contained in this News Release was prepared by Javier Orduña BSc (hons), MSc, MCSM, DIC, MAIG, SEG(M), Exploration Manager of Aton Resources Inc. Mr. Orduña is a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:
TONNO VAHK
Interim CEO
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Appendix A: Zeno surface sampling results
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
Comments 3
AHA-45479
Zeno
552766
2924660
Grab
8.41
0.3
45
15
321
Vq, dipping 52/182 and adjacent wall rock, in open pit
AHA-45480
Zeno
552718
2924680
Grab
17.45
0.7
179
11
199
Vq, dipping 60/196 and adjacent wall rock, in 6m u/g working
AHA-45481
Zeno
552688
2924730
Grab
1.12
<0.2
45
4
23
Vq, dipping 60/208 and adjacent wall rock, in 10m u/g working
AHA-45482
Zeno
552187
2924966
Grab
3.65
0.3
192
4
51
Vq, dipping 86/348 and adjacent wall rock, in 10m u/g working
AHA-45483
Zeno
552142
2924974
Grab
0.04
<0.2
48
2
19
Vq, dipping 77/339 and adjacent wall rock, in 3-5m u/g working
AHA-45484
Zeno
552370
2924854
Grab
43.00
5.7
163
24
470
Vq, dipping 64/354 and adjacent wall rock in 3m u/g working, with strong gouge zone, probably fault
AHA-45485
Zeno
552402
2924869
Grab
0.24
<0.2
40
4
39
Sheared Vq, dipping 76/312 and adjacent wall rock, in 3m u/g working
AHA-45486
Zeno
552689
2925027
Grab
0.56
0.4
186
12
65
Red haematitic quartz from ore pile
AHA-45487
Zeno
554288
2924494
Grab
7.63
1.2
134
6
279
Vq and adjacent wall rock, in a wider shear zone
AHA-45488
Zeno
553943
2924679
Grab
0.17
<0.2
26
5
34
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45489
Zeno
553951
2924679
Grab
25.50
6.4
37
6
97
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45490
Zeno
554043
2924466
Grab
0.15
0.2
10
1
9
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45491
Zeno
554042
2924467
Grab
0.71
<0.2
9
6
84
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45492
Zeno
553906
2924252
Grab
0.24
<0.2
24
4
12
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45493
Zeno
553854
2924256
Grab
0.59
<0.2
66
4
42
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45494
Zeno
Blank
<0.005
<0.2
3
13
58
AHA-45495
Zeno
553815
2924260
Grab
4.12
0.6
37
7
38
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45496
Zeno
553847
2924450
Grab
2.25
0.2
39
5
24
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45497
Zeno
553830
2924447
Grab
0.28
<0.2
28
4
52
Vq and adjacent wall rock. Different, more shallow dipping vein at the same location as AHA-45497
AHA-45498
Zeno
553807
2924469
Grab
0.09
<0.2
42
5
15
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45499
Zeno
553888
2924475
Grab
0.20
<0.2
15
4
18
Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45500
Zeno
553555
2924415
Grab
0.10
<0.2
14
5
35
Vuggy Vq in a narrow shear, in narrow working
AHA-45501
Zeno
553530
2924386
Grab
5.60
0.7
55
8
1630
Red haematitic quartz from ore pile
AHA-45502
Zeno
553597
2924337
Grab
1.05
0.2
204
13
1010
Gossanous and vuggy Vq and adjacent wall rock
AHA-45503
Zeno
553629
2924332
Grab
0.06
<0.2
47
4
65
Dark brown, gossanous Vq and adjacent wall rock
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
Comments 3
AHA-45504
Zeno
553067
2924922
Grab
6.47
3.8
23
7
185
Sheared Vq, dipping 60/129 and sheared wall rock
AHA-45505
Zeno
553081
2924912
Grab
67.10
4.2
144
24
592
Series of narrow anastomosing Vq veinlets in Gd, dipping c. 56/160. Same open pit as AHA-45504
AHA-45506
Zeno
553099
2924903
Grab
0.20
<0.2
27
6
338
Sheared Vq, dipping 74/190, pinches and swells. N side of large open pit
AHA-45507
Zeno
553096
2924909
Grab
13.65
0.9
88
5
654
A series of 2-3cm anastomosing Vq veinlets in Gd host rock, dipping 59-71/198-206. Ankerite alteration zone, possible several parallel veins?
AHA-45508
Zeno
553128
2924943
Grab
0.03
<0.2
28
4
18
Small prospecting (?) pit with narrow Vq, dipping 69/224
AHA-45509
Zeno
553090
2924693
Grab
0.20
<0.2
86
5
45
Narrow Vq dipping 60/127 from large u/g workings
AHA-45510
Zeno
553030
2924673
Grab
0.52
<0.2
49
5
238
Whitish greasy Vq, dipping 69/143
AHA-45511
Zeno
553674
2924321
Grab
1.93
0.2
26
7
157
Narrow Vq, dipping 73/004 from u/g drive
AHA-45512
Zeno
553690
2924312
Grab
0.50
<0.2
13
4
80
Shear zone, dipping 80/014, containing loose brown fissile material
AHA-45513
Zeno
553714
2924297
Grab
6.34
<0.2
21
4
38
Vuggy FeOx-stained greasy Vq, dipping 80/355, hosted in Gd
AHA-45514
Zeno
553741
2924293
Grab
0.06
<0.2
10
5
58
Vq, dipping 72/158, hosted in soft, sheared and altered Gd
AHA-45515
Zeno
553841
2924059
Grab
3.32
0.2
80
6
966
Narrow Vq dipping 70/120 in sheared Gd
AHA-45516
Zeno
553770
2924100
Grab
0.04
<0.2
25
4
21
Several anastomosing Vq veinlets, dipping 85/171, with soft fissile, altered margins. Westernmost of a series of deep u/g shafts
AHA-45517
Zeno
553802
2924094
Grab
0.78
<0.2
29
4
16
Vuggy Vq hosted in sheared Gd, from the southeastern end of u/g pits
AHA-45518
Zeno
Duplicate
0.84
0.2
26
3
13
Duplicate of AHA-45517
AHA-45519
Zeno
553842
2923977
Grab
0.13
<0.2
61
4
45
Vq from u/g shaft, dipping 57/147
AHA-45520
Zeno
553851
2923985
Grab
0.19
<0.2
7
2
9
Sampled from ore pile next to several u/g shafts
AHA-45521
Zeno
553873
2924002
Grab
1.53
0.5
112
12
21
Vuggy Vq, associated with sheared Gd
AHA-45522
Zeno
553186
2924913
Grab
20.20
1.7
206
19
827
Very vuggy and oxidised altered brown rock from large open pit with u/g workings, structure dipping at 60/190
AHA-45523
Zeno
553877
2923775
Grab
2.37
<0.2
19
5
22
Narrow, vuggy Vq, dipping 55/144 in a fissile shear zone in open pit
AHA-45524
Zeno
553939
2923799
Grab
0.22
<0.2
105
5
38
Narrow Vq, dipping 53/174, in prospecting pit, within fissile shear zone
AHA-45525
Zeno
553967
2923812
Grab
4.29
0.6
61
6
68
Narrow converging Vq's in a shallow u/g pit on same structural trend as AHA-45524
AHA-45526
Zeno
553864
2923772
Grab
0.58
<0.2
145
6
53
Brown weathered quartz, from ore pile
AHA-45527
Zeno
553864
2923772
Grab
0.35
0.2
140
5
50
Brown weathered quartz, from ore pile (field duplicate)
AHA-45528
Zeno
554026
2923841
Grab
5.50
0.6
188
10
36
Light brown fissile shear zone, dipping 73/201, from large u/g working
AHA-45529
Zeno
554455
2923799
Grab
0.84
0.5
54
3
22
Very vuggy and oxidised Vq, dipping 80/116, from shallow pit
AHA-45530
Zeno
553518
2923578
Grab
6.84
1.0
45
7
179
Narrow, vuggy Vq, dipping 64/136 at surface, from large working
Sample ID
Project
E
N
Sample type
Au (ppm)
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Zn (ppm)
Comments 3
AHA-45531
Zeno
553540
2923611
Grab
0.58
<0.2
293
7
813
Loose material around small Vq, from surface open pit working
AHA-45532
Zeno
553553
2923625
Grab
104.50
11.5
110
22
377
Large Vq, dipping at 62/120 pinches and swells, sampled at depth from >15m u/g working (same working as AHA-45530)
AHA-45533
Zeno
553561
2923632
Grab
5.05
0.7
124
6
585
Haematite-stained Vq, dipping 51/146, also from same deep u/g working as AHA-45532
AHA-45534
Zeno
553568
2923640
Grab
7.35
0.9
81
8
107
Gossanous brown Vq, dipping 50/113, sampled from northern extent of the same large working as samples AHA-45530 to AHA-45533
AHA-45535
Zeno
553574
2923668
Grab
0.99
<0.2
140
5
149
Vq dipping 65/113, from shallow open pit along strike from deep u/g working sampled by AHA-45530 to AHA-45534
AHA-45536
Zeno
554451
2923780
Grab
3.61
0.6
179
8
78
Orange-stained and oxidised Vq, exposed at surface, dipping 87/293
AHA-45537
Zeno
554458
2923790
Grab
0.07
<0.2
17
5
82
Narrow Vq, dipping 79/101, exposed at surface
AHA-45538
Zeno
554549
2923359
Grab
2.42
0.2
11
3
15
Orange haematite-stained Vq, dipping 87/140, weakly sheared
AHA-45539
Zeno
554558
2923321
Grab
0.09
<0.2
49
4
20
Taken from rock dump - not in situ
AHA-45540
Zeno
554546
2923360
Grab
0.07
<0.2
10
4
12
White greasy quartz with brown oxidised vugs from rock dump - not in situ
Notes:
