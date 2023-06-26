

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced its decision to continue to progress one oral late-stage glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist candidate toward further clinical development for the potential treatment of adults with obesity and Type 2 diabetes mellitus.



The company will continue advancing the clinical program for danuglipron, subject to results from the ongoing Phase 2 trial, and discontinue the clinical development of lotiglipron. The company said the decision to terminate the clinical development of lotiglipron is based on pharmacokinetic data from Phase 1 drug-drug-interaction studies and laboratory measurements of elevated transaminases in these Phase 1 studies and the ongoing Phase 2 study C3991004.



Pfizer anticipates to finalize plans for the danuglipron late-stage program by the end of 2023 and also is developing a once-daily modified release version.



