Latest features support greater patient centricity and speed in study start-up

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today announced the latest release of its Digital Platform. The platform supports seamless integration of ICON patient, site and sponsor services with the delivery of harmonised data and can be customised for any study design, from traditional to fully decentralised, and for any therapeutic area.

The ICON Digital Platform is an end-to-end solution that enables patient services throughout clinical trials including an easy-to-use patient mobile app, eConsent, eCOA, direct data capture for in-home services, televisits and digital health technology management. It offers the technical functionality, standard capability and integrated services, in one platform, that enable flexibility for any clinical trial.

Features of the ICON Digital Platform include the eCOA module which is pre-loaded with the validated Mapi Research Trust library, instruments and translations, reducing eCOA set-up during study start-up. It also supports the seamless integration of the FIRECREST Site Portal for training and communications, Clinical Trial Tokenisation, digital outreach for patient recruitment and laboratory data, along with reporting dashboards and analytics.

Connecting and engaging patients in decentralised clinical trials is of increasing importance and ICON offers a wide range of customised, clinical and technical Concierge Services to support users of the Digital Platform including enrolment and on-boarding, technology and device logistics support, adherence check-ins and study completion services.

The platform deployment and management are governed by ICON's robust regulatory framework, and this, along with its global scalability capabilities, including language localisation, reduces regulatory compliance risk for sponsors.

Steve Cutler, CEO, ICON, commented: "This newest version of the Digital Platform enables the efficient capture and delivery of quality data from a range of decentralised clinical trial services. Its ease of use enables greater patient centricity, reducing the barriers to trial participation and enhancing the equity, diversity and inclusion of patient populations."

Built on a scalable cloud-first framework, API first architecture, this modular and fully configurable platform reduces deployment and study start-up timelines and enables interoperability of key operational systems.

For further information the ICON Digital Platform please visit www.iconplc.com/digital-platform.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,150 employees in 109 locations in 53 countries as at March 31, 2023. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

