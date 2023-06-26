Icreon Holdings, LLC: Icreon Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

Icreon Appoints Andy Main, Former Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Digital, and Owen Frivold, Co-Founder of Hero Digital, to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Icreon®, a leading digital transformation agency, announced today the appointment of two new members to its board of directors. This brings the number of board members to six. Having served as the Global CEO for Deloitte Digital and subsequently the Global CEO of Ogilvy, Andy Main brings more than 25 years of digital transformation and consulting leadership experience to Icreon. Owen Frivold, Co-founder and previously EVP of Strategy at Hero Digital, brings years of CX and digital product strategy experience paired with a successful track record of scaling digital agencies.



Andy Main, Former Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Digital, and Owen Frivold, Co-Founder of Hero

Icreon Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

"Andy Main and Owen Frivold are some of our industry's most admired leaders," said Himanshu Sareen, Icreon's Founder and CEO. "Their exceptional expertise and achievements make them invaluable additions to our board of directors. We are confident that their insights will guide Icreon's continued growth and help us better serve our clients."

In just two years, Main transformed Ogilvy into one of the world's leading creative agencies. Prior to joining Ogilvy, Main led Deloitte Digital and scaled it into a multibillion-dollar global business. Main is one of the industry's most highly regarded executives, featured in Adweek's Top 100 Leaders in Marketing, Media, and Technology. He has also been named as one of the world's Top 25 consultants by Consulting Magazine.

"In response to the Board appointment, Main said, "It is exciting to be part of a business with a great track record that is also perfectly positioned to grow. I am looking forward to being a Board Member and serving Icreon's management team and investors to achieve its next-level growth ambitions."

Before co-founding Hero Digital, which quickly emerged as a leading independent digital CX company in North America, Frivold built an impressive career working at organizations such as Epsilon, SolutionSet, and VirtuOz. His strategic engagements for Fortune 500 brands have solidified his expertise in digital strategy. With his experience and passion for driving impactful solutions, Frivold is well-positioned to help shape Icreon's future growth and strengthen its client-centric approach.

"Joining Icreon on its path of growth is a tremendous privilege," said Frivold. "I am eager to contribute to Icreon's ongoing success and drive exceptional outcomes for its valued clients."

As industry-renowned leaders, Andy Main and Owen Frivold bring invaluable expertise to Icreon's board of directors. Their impressive track records and extensive experience will be instrumental in shaping the company's growth and further strengthening its commitment to client success.

ABOUT ICREON:

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York City, Icreon's global capabilities expand across North America, Europe, and Asia. With hundreds of technology experts, Icreon is a leading digital transformation agency providing organizations with digital strategy consulting, design, and engineering services at scale. Fortune 500 companies, growing brands, and non-profits partner with Icreon to enable their next phase of growth through digital. Learn more at icreon.com.

Contact Information:

Benjamin Powell

VP of Marketing

ben.powell@icreon.com

(706) 714-7006

SOURCE: Icreon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763187/Icreon-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Two-New-Board-Members