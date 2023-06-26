Anzeige
Montag, 26.06.2023
Breaking News! NuGens InsuJet™ jetzt offiziell auf “Krankenschein”!
26.06.2023 | 13:36
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAVDATE

Atlantis Japan Growth

Fund Limited

1.9477

B61ND55 (UK)


26th June 2023

Date: 26th June 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
hh61@ntrs.comp


