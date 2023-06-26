Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2023 Trading Update

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2023 Trading Update 
26-Jun-2023 / 12:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
 
Notice of H1 2023 Trading Update 
 
Dublin/London, 26 June 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), 
will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2023 on Tuesday, 4 July 2023. 
 
 
                                                     -ENDS- 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer 
Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Rowley 
Morwenna Rice 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, 
sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design 
process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new 
Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 
Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the 
Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  253498 
EQS News ID:  1665701 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1665701&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2023 07:07 ET (11:07 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
