Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies Announces MOU with Cybastion Institute of Technology

Strategic Partnership Will Deploy TruContext Advanced Analytics Capabilities to Deliver Improved Cyber and Other Services to Emerging Markets

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a leading global cybersecurity and analytics company, announced today the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Cybastion Institute of Technology ("Cybastion"), headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The strategic partnership is designed to market and sell Visium's proprietary TruContextTM data analytics platform.

Cybastion, in collaboration with Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), recently achieved significant milestones by facilitating major cybersecurity export contracts in several African countries. These countries include Niger, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Congo Brazzaville, Benin, and Cameroon, with a cumulative contract value of $858 million. By teaming up with Visium, Cybastion intends to provide businesses and government organizations with an integrated solution that combines the power of TruContextTM with a strong focus on security and context.

Dr. Thierry Wandji, CEO of Cybastion, noted, "Our corporate mission is to support African countries in their efforts to digitize government services and provide them with state-of-the-art infrastructure to secure their networks and train their executives. Visium's TruContext technology platform plays a crucial role in providing critical analytics and real-time actionable information, enabling Cybastion to deliver a world-class solution."

Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer of Visium Technologies, declared, "We are delighted to work alongside Dr. Wandji and his exceptional team to deliver world class security solutions that will support the African Union's Digital Transformation Strategy and the U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa. Establishing a secure and reliable digital ecosystem is pivotal in improving lives by facilitating cross-border trade and bridging the digital divide.

Lucky added, "Cybastion and Visium aspire to become catalysts for innovation and transformation across Africa. We have very real expectations to begin initial deployments in four to five countries, starting as early as July."

Visium's TruContextTM platform revolutionizes data analytics by providing comprehensive insights and real-time actionable information. This advanced solution empowers organizations to rapidly make informed decisions, identify threats proactively, and optimize their cybersecurity posture. By integrating TruContextTM into their operations, African countries can benefit from enhanced digital security measures, ultimately promoting economic growth and ensuring a safe digital environment for their citizens.

The partnership between Cybastion and Visium Technologies not only combines cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, but also brings together a wealth of expertise and experience in the field. The joint efforts of these two industry leaders promise to transform Africa's digital landscape by strengthening cyber defenses, fostering innovation, and empowering governments and businesses to embrace the opportunities presented by the digital era.

By providing robust security solutions and promoting digital resilience, the partnership seeks to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region, allowing African nations to thrive in the digital age.

About Cybastion Institute of Technology

Cybastion Institute of Technology, is a leading cybersecurity business providing state-of-the-art technology and solutions with a particular focus on emerging markets, especially in Africa. Cybastion is a one-stop shop for all cybersecurity needs, offering cybersecurity solutions, infrastructure, and digital technologies. The company has a large footprint in Africa, working in eight countries. Cybastion seeks to bridge the gap between Africa's cybersecurity and more developed countries with cybersecurity solutions, infrastructure, and digital technologies. https://www.cybastiontech.com/.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

