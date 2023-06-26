Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2023) - Recently, Kexing Biopharm (688136.SH) signed with Chia-Tai Tianqing (CTTQ) an exclusive cooperation agreement for overseas commercialization of Trastuzumab for Injection. As a result, it has obtained the rights to commercialize the first batch of Trastuzumab for Injection in 12 countries. Meanwhile, Kexing has also signed with Convalife Pharmaceuticals a cooperation agreement for the international commercialization of Neratinib Maleate Tablets. Kexing Biopharm has obtained the rights to commercialize Convalife Pharmaceuticals' Neratinib Maleate Tablets in six countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Egypt. These agreements not only further expand the pipeline of Kexing Biopharm's antitumor products, but also showcase its strength in overseas commercialization.

CTTQ's Trastuzumab biosimilar has been applied for marketing in China for treatment of metastatic breast cancer, early stage breast cancer, and metastatic gastric cancer.

Neratinib Maleate Tablets are an oral irreversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor (pan-HER) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) indicated for the extended adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage breast cancer who are human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive (HER2+), to follow adjuvant trastuzumab-based therapy.

With a product portfolio strategy focused on breast cancer, Kexing Biopharm has already secured important products like albumin-bound paclitaxel, trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and neratinib.

In recent years, Kexing Biopharm has accelerated the R&D of drugs for unmet clinical needs. Meanwhile, it has introduced high-value products with "Three Highs and One Fast" (high clinical value, high technical level, and high international quality management and registration standards; plus fast commercialization). The company remains committed to bringing more effective drugs worldwide, deeply cultivating the global pharmaceutical market, facilitating drug promotion, and benefiting more patients.

Kexing Biopharm Co., Ltd. (short for "Kexing Biopharm" stock code: 688136) is an international innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise mainly engaged in the R&D, production, and sales of recombinant protein therapeutics and microecological agents. In recent years, the company keeps exploring the wide application of biotechnology in healthcare and actively fosters and incubates emerging industries. It has invested in world-leading industrial platforms concerning animal vaccines, synthetic biology, and bacteriophage. Kexing Biopharm strives to become a leader in high-quality biopharmaceutics and serve global patients.

