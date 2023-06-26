Adaptive Clinical Systems Announces AI-Enabled Interoperability for Clinical Trial Research

New Patent-Pending Technologies Enable Automation for Data Integration, Data Mapping and FDA-compliant Validation Documentation Generation

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / Adaptive Clinical Systems, a global life sciences technology company, announced today that it has added new AI-enabled interoperability to the Adaptive eClinical Bus®, enabling it to expand existing service levels with new automation. With its patent-pending technologies for Automated Data Integration, Data Mapping and FDA-compliant Documentation Generation, Adaptive Clinical expands its portfolio to create new service offerings: the Adaptive eClinical Bus® and the Adaptive eClinical Bus+TM, in addition to its existing portfolio of Managed Integration Services.

"Adaptive Clinical has created an industry-first with automation in clinical trial research data interoperability," said Sina Adibi, CEO and Founder of Adaptive Clinical Systems. "The Adaptive eClinical Bus will offer AI-enabled self-service tools that quickly and efficiently add new data streams from disparate clinical data sources."

With this intelligent automation, clinical operations teams can efficiently manage operational data mapping and study connectors using complex rules. Clients will have the ability to take ownership of all data integration and validation responsibility from end-to-end, through automatically generated FDA-compliant validation documentation that streamlines compliance activity and ongoing data stream monitoring.

For over a decade, Adaptive Clinical has captured industry best practices for data interoperability in clinical trial research. Adaptive Clinical has combined that experience with groundbreaking patent-pending AI technology to automate data interpretation across various types of clinical trial systems, such as EDC, CTMS, EHR, among others.

"A key feature of Adaptive Clinical's solution is the integration of generative AI models with robust privacy safeguards. Moreover, it emphasizes self-service and automation, allowing users to have control over their data and processes while reaping the benefits of advanced AI models," said Eftim Pop-Lazarov, Chief AI Product Officer for Adaptive Clinical Systems.

Adaptive Clinical Systems provides the leading data integration and interoperability platform for clinical research. With the Adaptive eClinical Bus® and Adaptive DataVIEW®, clinical trial data is readily transformed into clinical insights. Adaptive Clinical provides a robust library of bi-directional connectors, DHTs, and wearables. Whether your clinical trial research challenge is RWE data aggregation, data visualization, API integrations or legacy systems data migration, our solutions help combine and consolidate data islands and silos into meaningful insights. For more information, please see the Adaptive Clinical Systems website: www.adaptive-clinical.com.

